Old man Tre White, Bills' top-ranked pass defense fend off Jaguars in Wild Card win

As maligned as the Buffalo Bills' defense has been in 2025, they shut the door on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Although Trevor Lawrence connected on three touchdown passes in the game, the Jaguars' quarterback was also picked off twice, including a game-deciding interception from Cole Bishop with 54 seconds to play. The NFL's top-ranked pass defense saved the day, limiting Jacksonville to 205 passing yards as a team.

The Jaguars averaged 222.3 passing yards per game all season. So, despite Parker Washington (seven catches, 107 yards and a TD) having a stellar showing, the Bills were able to limit them to below their season average by holding all other pass catchers under 50 yards.

Jacksonville's second-leading receiver on the day was Travis Etienne (49 yards). And while he had a strong day with 116 yards from scrimmage and a receiving score, Buffalo's pass D slowed the Jags down overall. This was encouraging, especially considering the loss of Jordan Poyer.

As a team, the Bills totaled nine passes defended, and they started the game off with a pick, as the ageless Shaq Thompson recorded his first career postseason interception. But it was another veteran who stole the show: Tre'Davious White.

The former All-Pro was spectacular, generating three of those passes defended. The last of them was what led Bishop to the game-sealing INT and gave Buffalo its first road playoff win since 1992.

It's still undecided as to who the Bills will see in the divisional round. But if their pass defense comes to play like they did, that will give Buffalo a legit shot at making it to Super Bowl LX.