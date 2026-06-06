Jaguars' Signing Takes Bills' Backup CB Off Market, But Tre White Remains Viable Option

The Buffalo Bills have made numerous notable roster moves this offseason, but there's still room to upgrade at a couple of spots on the depth chart.

Specifically, the Bills need a proven insurance policy to support outside cornerbacks Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston and rookie Davison Igbinosun.

With OTAs transitioning into minicamp next week, Buffalo now has one less veteran cornerback option to consider. Forced to place cornerback Keith Taylor on Injured Reserve, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signing of Bills' 2020 seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson.

Jackson, who spent most of the 2025 season serving the Bills' practice squad, has made 55 of his 64 career appearances for Buffalo.

After exceeding expectations early during his career, the cornerback proved to be a liability when on the field in recent seasons. Jackson surrendered a touchdown reception in his lone defensive snap as an emergency substitute during Buffalo's playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

The 29-year-old Jackson, who was released prior to the start of the league year, never seemed to fit into the Bills' defensive overhaul that has followed the dismissal of head coach Sean McDermott.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) catches a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why Tre'Davious White makes sense

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stressing the importance of capable backups across the secondary, it will be surprising if the Bills decline to add another veteran cornerback heading into training camp.

"We need more depth. You need more starters in a secondary. You can never have enough guys who can cover," said Leonhard when explaining the rationale behind moving up to draft Igbinosun.

Meanwhile, Bills' 2017 first-round draft pick Tre'Davious White remains available on the free agent market. The 31-year old White, a former All-Pro who has played eight of his nine NFL seasons with Buffalo, has become known for his work ethic and locker room presence.

Although he's no longer the caliber of performer he was prior to ACL and Achilles tears, White still has some tread left on his tires if last year is any indication. Brought in to compete for a depth spot, the grizzled veteran wound up making 16 starts while stepping up seamlessly as an injury replacement for Hairston.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White's 2025 production seemingly warrants consideration by the new regime. During the regular season, he accounted for one interception, nine pass breakups and 6.0 tackles-for-loss. The veteran limited opposing receivers to 5.3 yards per target over 701 defensive snaps.

"We love Tre'Davious," said general manager Brandon Beane back in late April. "You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back to Buffalo."

We've been on board with bringing White back since before the Bills drafted Igbinosun. Meanwhile, the idea continues to circulate. WKBW sports director Matt Bove is one of the latest to hit on the topic.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images