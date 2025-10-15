Bills' most realistic answer to worrisome WR problem already in the building
The Buffalo Bills seem highly likely to add a wide receiver to the 53-man roster in the coming weeks, and there's a decent chance that player is already in Orchard Park.
In the days leading up to the regular season opener, the Bills signed their former fourth-round draft pick, who spent the 2024 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a practice squad contract.
The Jaguars released wide receiver Gabe Davis this past spring with a failed physical designation stemming from a torn meniscus that occurred last season in November.
After landing on the open market, Davis took documented free-agent visits to multiple teams, including the Bills and New York Giants, but he apparently wasn't far enough along in the recovery process to earn a contract. Finally, Buffalo decided to bring the former starter back into the fold by assigning him to the practice squad Injured Reserve list.
While head coach Sean McDermott didn't update the wide receiver's physical condition, he addressed Davis's return to the organization last week.
"He's working through his own set of injuries, naturally, with the IR designation, but, overall, it's been good to have him back in the building," said McDermott an October 10 appearance on WGR's The Extra Point Show.
The moment Davis reaches full health, the Bills would be smart to plug him into the WR rotation. By virtue of his NFL resume, he immediately presents a needed upgrade over both Elijah Moore and Tyrell Shavers.
Davis is only 26 years old, and, with his history making big-time plays with quarterback Josh Allen, it's certainly worth trying to recapture the magic.
Moore, Shavers pedestrian pros
The old-fashioned eye test reveals that Moore and Shavers are valuable reserve players, but nothing more, and history confirms that notion.
After making him the No. 34 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets cut bait on Moore midway through his rookie contract and traded him to the Cleveland Browns. He became a free agent following the 2024 season. Settling for a one-year prove-it contract from the Bills, he had to battle all summer for a roster spot.
Meanwhile, although admirably resilient, Shavers has not exactly been a highly sought-after commodity. After going undrafted out of college, Shavers spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a Bills' practice squad player. No team thought highly enough of the receiver to claim him and add him to their active roster over that two-year period.
Although he did not live up to Jacksonville's expectations, the fact is Davis built a resume that earned him a three-year, $39 million free-agent contract. Neither Moore nor Shavers have come anywhere close to that.
Over his last 50 games before arriving in Buffalo, Moore totaled four touchdown receptions. By comparison, Davis has six career TD receptions in the playoffs alone. Meanwhile, Shavers has one career TD reception, and he has failed to impress in limited opportunities this season. In the Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he appeared to be in the wrong spot on a third-down incompletion, and he committed a holding penalty as a blocker in the red zone.
Davis brings double value
Not only have we seen Davis stretch the field, as evidenced by his 16.7 yards per reception average with the Bills, but the 6-foot-2 receiver is willing to get physical as a blocker. Whether it's run blocking or springing a fellow pass-catcher downfield, Davis was a consistent contributor when not catching passes.
As a receiver, his regular season TD totals were 7, 6, 7 and 7 over the course of his rookie contract with Buffalo.
If one's inclination is to highlight that Davis did most of his damage for the Bills prior to Joe Brady's arrival as offensive coordinator, one must only look back at Brady's first-ever game in the role. Davis played 67 snaps in a 32-6 win over the New York Jets. Despite going without a catch, Brady lauded the wide receiver's performance.
“Gabe Davis had zero catches in the game, but, in my mind, was the Player of the Game,” said Brady following the November 19, 2023 victory. “It was a selfless mindset, what he was doing in the run game, what he was doing in the pass game to get guys open. Oftentimes, we see stats and it doesn't paint the whole picture of how the game is being played.”
Brady loves to lean on the run game, and Davis is arguably the best blocking WR in the building. Couple that with his history of catching passes from Allen, and the wide receiver offers a value that few on the Bills' roster can match.
Simply put, for a salary cap-strapped team that has limited options, Davis can't get healthy soon enough.
