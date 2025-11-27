Signs pointing to Keon Coleman returning for Buffalo Bills in Week 13 vs. Steelers

After missing the Buffalo Bills’ past two games, it appears as if Keon Coleman is set to make his return this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fellow Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer popped up on the team’s injury report on Wednesday with an ankle ailment that left him limited, before he was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. With Palmer trending in the wrong direction, the most obvious potential replacement for the Bills’ offseason addition would be its former second-round pick.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Disappointing season(s)

Palmer has delivered an underwhelming performance during his first season with the Bills. He’s already missed three games due to injury, and even when he’s been healthy, he’s totaled just 18 receptions for 272 yards while being held without a touchdown in eight games played. Coleman has also been significantly disappointing since being drafted, both on the field and off the field.

Coleman was benched due to discipline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 before being held out for a second consecutive game against the Houston Texans this past Thursday night. With that said, Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday that the second-year pro’s absence against Houston was due to a short turnaround rather than another reprimand from the coaching staff, leaving the door open for Coleman’s return as soon as this week, Palmer’s injury notwithstanding.

“We’re really forward-looking right now in terms of what could happen this week,” said McDermott on Wednesday, regarding Coleman's status. “We’ll take it one day at a time and see where it goes.”

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Plan moving forward

Now, with Palmer ailing, it has become even more likely that Coleman will rejoin the Bills’ offense this weekend.

This past week against the Texans, Buffalo elected to go with Khalil Shakir, Palmer, Curtis Samuel (who, like Palmer, is also injured) Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis and Elijah Moore, who was released on Wednesday, as their six wide receivers dressed on game day. The Bills have since signed free-agent Brandin Cooks, which caused Moore's release, to help bolster the team’s pass-catching corps.

With Moore being eliminated from the equation and Samuel (knee/elbow) and Palmer ailing, that means Shakir, Shavers, Davis, who remains on the practice squad, Cooks and Coleman are likely to be active this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It remains to be seen how Palmer’s injury, and Samuel’s ailment for that matter, will progress by the time Friday’s practice comes around. There remains a slight chance one or both players could show signs of recovery in time to potentially suit up against Pittsburgh. But at this point, there doesn't appear to be much standing in the way of Coleman coming back on Sunday afternoon.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Where's he fit?

In Coleman's absence, the Bills have been using Davis, Shavers and Palmer on the outside, with a mix of Shakir, Samuel and Moore in the slot. If Palmer is unable to play, Coleman would fit in as one of the team's three outside targets for the Week 13 contest. So far this season, Coleman has recorded 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played.

