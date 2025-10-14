Bills' WR corps struggles on Monday after key injury exposes troubling need
The Buffalo Bills' offense was stagnant on Monday night in their 24-14 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons due to a variety of reasons, but one that stands out is the lack of production from the wide receiver room.
Already down leading receiver Dalton Kincaid, the Bills saw Joshua Palmer exit the game with an ankle injury, which was just one of many in the first half. He had a 45-yard catch on the Bills' first play, which was their longest play of the game.
After that injury, no one was able to step up from Elijah Moore to Tyrell Shavers. Outside of Palmer and Khalil Shakir, last year's leading receiver, only Shavers (27 yards receiving) finished with more than 20 receiving yards.
If that doesn't scream that the Bills need help at the receiving room, nothing will. They may just have to talk to the Philadelphia Eagles and call Howie Roseman for help, which A.J. Brown may do.
A cryptic X post on Thursday signaled that Brown's tension with the Eagles after a slow start to 2025 may be boiling up, and the Bills can be a good match.
Through six games, Brown is on pace for his lowest receiving yards per game in a season, as he's averaging 45.7 yards per game. His previous low was in his rookie season, and even that is 20 yards more than what he's averaging in 2025.
The Bills had two chances to draft Brown in 2019 when he came out of Ole Miss, but the Tennessee Titans snatched him up with the 51st overall selection that year. Since then, he's notched three Pro Bowls and even some MVP votes.
The Bills have a much-needed bye week to set things straight following consecutive losses, and one thing they should do is evaluate the trade options they have at receiver before the November 4 deadline and get some help at that position for the stretch run.
