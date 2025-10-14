Dion Dawkins shared wildly tone-deaf reaction to Bills' second straight loss
Maybe I'm overreacting? Or maybe I am remembering what it feels like to have lived through the four straight Super Bowl losses followed by The Drought.
Whether one is a diehard Buffalo Bills' fan, or not, it's hard to relate to the nonsense that came from the mouth of left tackle Dion Dawkins following a 24-14 road loss to the underdog Atlanta Falcons.
"The good thing is that it's bye week. We don't have to win them all. I know it sounds cliché, but we really don't have to win them all," said Dawkins.
What?!
It's not exactly what fans want to hear from a nine-year NFL veteran who is viewed as a team leader. In fact, it's nothing shy of mind blowing.
After a 4-0 start, the Bills lost back-to-back games as a notable betting favorite. Both losses occurred in primetime to teams with inexperienced quarterbacks, and Buffalo fell out of first place in the AFC East as a result.
Instead, the New England Patriots stand ahead of the Bills based upon their head-to-head Week 5 victory.
According to Dawkins, however, it's no big deal. After all, why would there be an expectation to win every time one steps onto the field? It's not like NFL players are getting paid handsomely to perform on gamedays!
RELATED: Josh Allen reveals biggest thing he's learned from wife Hailee Steinfeld
Furthermore, if the Bills "really don't have to win them all," then why don't they just take random weeks off whenever they don't feel a win is necessary?
Surely, Dawkins is a likable personality, who has been an above-average performer since being drafted by the Bills in 2017. Maybe he simply misspoke, or his words aren't being interpreted as intended? But, then, he said them for a third time as the interview progressed.
“We got bye week, rewatch the film, learn from it, come back ready. You know, we don't have to win them all. And we're blessed that we can say that right now," said Dawkins.
MORE: Dion Dawkins had priceless reaction to Bills being chosen for 'Hard Knocks'
Blessed to be in second place? Blessed to underachieve two weeks in a row? Blessed to have not yet reached a Super Bowl despite having a quarterback the caliber of Josh Allen?
Sorry Shnowman, but your comments are downright insulting. That mentality, unless it changes in a hurry, is a major reason why the Bills won't win them all, especially come January.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —