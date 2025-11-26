Keon Coleman's status clarified ahead of Buffalo Bills' Week 13 matchup with Steelers

After being benched in Week 11 and listed once again as a healthy inactive in Week 12, Keon Coleman could return to action on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While speaking with reporters before the Buffalo Bills’ Wednesday practice, Head Coach Sean McDermott clarified Coleman’s status while also commenting on the potential of the second-year wide receiver returning to the lineup in Week 13.

RELATED: Bills' WR Keon Coleman expected to be benched for second straight game vs. Texans

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs with the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“Just to clear it up, the Tampa game was a discipline situation, the next game, it being a short run-up to the next game, we rolled with the same group we had the week before just because of the short turnaround,” said McDermott. “So, we’re really forward-looking right now in terms of what could happen this week. We’ll take it one day at a time and see where it goes.”

In the first game without Coleman, things went swimmingly for the Buffalo passing game. The Bills recorded a monstrous effort consisting of 317 yards through the air, including a four-reception, 90-yard effort from Coleman’s replacement, Tyrell Shavers, who also scored a touchdown during a 44-32 win.

However, things didn’t go as well in a loss to the Texans this past week. During the Bills’ defeat, Josh Allen totaled just 253 yards passing, 110 of which came from Khalil Shakir. Beyond the team’s slot receiver, other Bills WRs and tight ends totaled 10 receptions for 83 yards against Houston.

MORE: Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide reciever Keon Coleman (0) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Coleman were to return to the lineup against the Steelers, it would likely mean either Tyrell Shavers or Gabe Davis would sacrifice their spot on the game-day roster as a result. Davis has been elevated from the practice squad each of the past two weeks, while Shavers has maintained his spot on the 53-man roster while being active each week this season. The Bills also signed veteran WR Brandin Cooks on Tuesday and subsequently released WR Elijah Moore, who was active over Coleman in Week 12.

Even with his two consecutive absences, Coleman remains the Bills’ third-leading receiver, having totaled 32 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns on the year, trailing only Shakir and TE Dalton Kincaid in terms of yards receiving. With that said, the former second-round pick left plenty to be desired through his first nine games of the season, during which he led the team in routes run with 226.

It remains to be seen which route the Bills will take this week, but based on McDermott’s remarks on Wednesday, there appears to be a slight chance we see the second-year pro earn a jersey this weekend.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—