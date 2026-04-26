Projecting Buffalo Bills' Week 1 Starters After NFL Draft (Surprises Included)

The Buffalo Bills didn't draft any sure-fire plug-and-play starters, but they will undoubtedly rely on a number of their 10 rookie selections in some capacity this season.

Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker will have a chance to jump right into the rotation behind Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht. Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun may have the most realistic path to a starting job amongst the 10 drafted players. Despite being a Round 7 selection, even Florida punter Tommy Doman has a way onto the 53-man roster.

While it certainly adds competition at multiple spots, the Bills' draft haul isn't expected to cause a shake up amongst the probable starting lineup.

As a result, our post-draft first teams feature only three differences from initial the Bills On SI 2026 starting lineup projection that was posted following first wave of free agency. Only two of those changes involve a drafted rookie.

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Starting lineup surprises

Although Alec Anderson has a head start on the left guard competition due to his familiarity with the organization, the Bills made an underrated addition during the second stage of free agency. Buffalo signed Super Bowl LVI champion Austin Corbett, who was the No. 33 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Assuming the veteran is healthy, Corbett is good enough to warrant a starting spot.

Bills' general manager Brandon Beane anxiously traded up for Igbinosun for a reason, and it's likely because he's viewed as a potential Week 1 contributor with starting capability. While 2025 first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston was solid when he finally got on the field as a rookie, he was way short of sensational and certainly didn't do enough to cement his status as a starter. In fact, there's a potential scenario where Igbinosun leapfrogs Hairston on the CB depth chart.

“Yesterday, I got antsy to go get IGB. Well, I was going to try to be patient, but I saw corners going. And I honestly, as we started this draft, thought that was the biggest hole in our roster, was corner," said Beane.

In addition to Igbinosun, the other post-draft starter surprise is Doman at punter. He'll have to beat out veteran Mitch Wishnowsky, who re-signed on a one-year contract, but it seems more than possible. The 34-year-old Wishnowsky was passable last season, but far from fantastic.

“Mitch is a proven guy here. This is, by no means, going to be a job, like any of these other guys drafted, handed to him. You're only going to keep one punter," said Beane. "At that point in the draft, it made sense. We wanted to go to camp with two punters. That's our plan, two punters, two kickers," said Beane.

Although only 11 players can take the field, the projected lineups below feature 12 positions on both sides of the ball to account for varying personnel packages. Under Joe Brady, the Bills' offense has frequently deployed two tight ends, and the defense will undoubtedly use a nickel alignment with five defensive backs in certain situations.

Bills' offense (probable starters)

QB Josh Allen



RB James Cook



WR DJ Moore



TE Dawson Knox



LT Dion Dawkins



LG Austin Corbett (Alec Anderson)



C Connor McGovern



RG O'Cyrus Torrence



RT Spencer Brown



TE Dalton Kincaid



WR Khalil Shakir



WR Keon Coleman

Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bills' defense (probable starters)

OLB Greg Rousseau



DE Ed Oliver



NT Deone Walker



DE TJ Sanders



OLB Bradley Chubb / Michael Hoecht



MLB Terrel Bernard



WLB Dorian Williams



CB Christian Benford



CB Davison Igbinosun (Maxwell Hairston)



Slot Dee Alford



Safety Cole Bishop



Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun does the broad jump during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' specialists (probable starters)

K Tyler Bass



P Tommy Doman (Mitch Wishnowsky)



LS Reid Ferguson



KR Ray Davis



PR Mecole Hardman

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators kicker Tommy Doman (19) punts against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images