Projecting Buffalo Bills' Week 1 Starters After NFL Draft (Surprises Included)
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The Buffalo Bills didn't draft any sure-fire plug-and-play starters, but they will undoubtedly rely on a number of their 10 rookie selections in some capacity this season.
Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker will have a chance to jump right into the rotation behind Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht. Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun may have the most realistic path to a starting job amongst the 10 drafted players. Despite being a Round 7 selection, even Florida punter Tommy Doman has a way onto the 53-man roster.
While it certainly adds competition at multiple spots, the Bills' draft haul isn't expected to cause a shake up amongst the probable starting lineup.
As a result, our post-draft first teams feature only three differences from initial the Bills On SI 2026 starting lineup projection that was posted following first wave of free agency. Only two of those changes involve a drafted rookie.
Starting lineup surprises
Although Alec Anderson has a head start on the left guard competition due to his familiarity with the organization, the Bills made an underrated addition during the second stage of free agency. Buffalo signed Super Bowl LVI champion Austin Corbett, who was the No. 33 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Assuming the veteran is healthy, Corbett is good enough to warrant a starting spot.
Bills' general manager Brandon Beane anxiously traded up for Igbinosun for a reason, and it's likely because he's viewed as a potential Week 1 contributor with starting capability. While 2025 first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston was solid when he finally got on the field as a rookie, he was way short of sensational and certainly didn't do enough to cement his status as a starter. In fact, there's a potential scenario where Igbinosun leapfrogs Hairston on the CB depth chart.
“Yesterday, I got antsy to go get IGB. Well, I was going to try to be patient, but I saw corners going. And I honestly, as we started this draft, thought that was the biggest hole in our roster, was corner," said Beane.
In addition to Igbinosun, the other post-draft starter surprise is Doman at punter. He'll have to beat out veteran Mitch Wishnowsky, who re-signed on a one-year contract, but it seems more than possible. The 34-year-old Wishnowsky was passable last season, but far from fantastic.
“Mitch is a proven guy here. This is, by no means, going to be a job, like any of these other guys drafted, handed to him. You're only going to keep one punter," said Beane. "At that point in the draft, it made sense. We wanted to go to camp with two punters. That's our plan, two punters, two kickers," said Beane.
Although only 11 players can take the field, the projected lineups below feature 12 positions on both sides of the ball to account for varying personnel packages. Under Joe Brady, the Bills' offense has frequently deployed two tight ends, and the defense will undoubtedly use a nickel alignment with five defensive backs in certain situations.
Bills' offense (probable starters)
QB Josh Allen
RB James Cook
WR DJ Moore
TE Dawson Knox
LT Dion Dawkins
LG Austin Corbett (Alec Anderson)
C Connor McGovern
RG O'Cyrus Torrence
RT Spencer Brown
TE Dalton Kincaid
WR Khalil Shakir
WR Keon Coleman
Bills' defense (probable starters)
OLB Greg Rousseau
DE Ed Oliver
NT Deone Walker
DE TJ Sanders
OLB Bradley Chubb / Michael Hoecht
MLB Terrel Bernard
WLB Dorian Williams
CB Christian Benford
CB Davison Igbinosun (Maxwell Hairston)
Slot Dee Alford
Safety Cole Bishop
Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Bills' specialists (probable starters)
K Tyler Bass
P Tommy Doman (Mitch Wishnowsky)
LS Reid Ferguson
KR Ray Davis
PR Mecole Hardman
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.