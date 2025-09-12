Buffalo Bills' potential free-agent replacements for injured DT Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver is not an easy player to replace along the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line.
A unit that was looking to take a significant step this season is now undermanned as it is without its centerpiece for the foreseeable future.
That begs the question: are there any options out there that could help replace Oliver’s production?
Let’s take a look.
While a trade is unlikely at this point, with Buffalo about $1.4 million over the salary cap at this point of the season, per Spotrac, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Buffalo peruse free agency to provide some depth at the position.
The Bills had a few defensive tackles in for workouts earlier this week and signed one of them, Phidarian Mathis, to the team’s practice squad. But perhaps there are better options out there than those Buffalo brought in to try out for a spot on the team.
The first name that comes to mind is former Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins. A questionable departure from the Raiders this offseason may bring about some questions regarding his character at this point, along with concern regarding the foot injury he sustained, which ended his season after Week 5. But one thing is certain about Wilkins — when healthy, he has plenty of talent.
Wilkins recorded two sacks and 17 tackles, two of which came for a loss, during an abbreviated 2024 season. Before that, he played five seasons for the Dolphins, racking up nine sacks in his final season with the team in 2023.
As mentioned previously, there are questions when it comes to Wilkins, including previous run-ins with Buffalo QB Josh Allen. But if there is any team that could help him turn things around, it would be the Bills, who have an established culture and leadership group that has proven capable of handling bold personalities.
Aside from Wilkins, there just is not much quality there when it comes to free agency.
Another route the Bills may take is to bring back one of their former players, as we’ve seen them do time and again this offseason.
Three veterans who have spent time in Buffalo that remain free agents are DeShawn Williams, Linval Joseph and Quinton Jefferson, all of whom may be considered as short-term solutions at the position. Williams and Jefferson are a bit more versatile in their abilities up front, while Joseph is a bit limited with his potential run-stuffing ability.
Once again, the options aren’t great. But if Oliver’s injury lingers, and the Bills were to look for help outside the organization, Wilkins, Williams, Joseph, and Jefferson are a few names to consider.
