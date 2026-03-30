Bills' Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills appear to have their free agency class all set. So what’s left for them to do to add to their 2026 roster?

Now, general manager and president of football operations Brandon Beane can focus on the draft. With seven total picks, including the No. 26 overall selection in the first round, the Bills can improve their team from here by adding young pieces to this revamped lineup and s

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Buffalo still clearly has some areas of concern to address. Thankfully, with this year’s draft class, some of the Bills’ biggest weaknesses revolve around some this classes deepest position groups.

Adding to WR room

Former Washington Huskies’ wide receiver Denzel Boston (12). | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Even with the trade for D.J. Moore and bringing back Trent Sherfield, Buffalo could still add another target to Josh Allen’s disposal.

Of course, the Bills could address the need at No. 26. But according to PFF’s big board has 17 receivers within its top 100 players.

There's big-bodied options like Denzel Boston and Chris Bell, speedsters like Skyler Bell and Chris Brazzell II, and do-it-all weapons like Germie Bernard and Omar Cooper Jr.

More DL depth

Former Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15). | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that Buffalo will be running a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a plethora of d-linemen can be helpful. There is already a good mix of front-seven players for the Bills with Bradley Chubb joining the fray too.

But there's room for more pieces. On the PFF's big board, 16 of the top 100 players are EDGE players. Add in another nine defensive tackles, and you've got a deep DL class for Buffalo to trove through.

Some EDGE players who could make sense with the scheme change include Auburn's Keldric Faulk, Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas and UCF's Malachi Lawrence. Interior defenders that make sense include Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, Texas Tech's Lee Hunter and Iowa State's Domonique Orange.

LB class also looks appealing

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders' linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10). | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The LB group is not as deep — eight within PFF's top 100 — but there are some viable names availble.

There's Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech, Cincinnati's

Jake Golday and Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis. Even Georgia's C.J. Allen has been billed to the Bills in recent mock drafts.

Decisions are still on the table for Beane and his staff. But there is a ton of talent for them to take from.