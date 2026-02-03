Buffalo Bills must move on from these four players in free agency

There are a few areas throughout the Buffalo Bills’ roster that need improvement. One being the defensive line, which struggled to produce the pressure on opposing quarterbacks the team was hoping for, while also struggling against the run during the 2025 season.

With that said, the Bills can swiftly overhaul their unit up front by letting a few free agents move on to other opportunities, forging ahead with their group of youngsters and adding a couple of potential contributors this offseason.

That'snot only the case for the defensive line, but for other positions that will need bolsteringas well.Buffalo will likely cut bait on several important pieces up and down the depth chart due to financial concerns and otherwise this offseason, leading to new talent being acquired or promoted from within to more significant roles.

As the Bills move forward into a new era, here are four players who they must let walk in free agency, along with their salary projections, per Spotrac:

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tips the pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) which then was later intercepted on the play during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

EDGE Joey Bosa ($13.7M projection)

Bosa’s five sacks were second on the team this season, while his quarterback pressure rate was third among Bills defensive linemen. But that’s not saying much, as the Bills struggled to get opposing quarterbacks on the ground all year. He didn’t record a single sack over the past five weeks of the regular season and playoffs and was also a liability against the run.

The 10-year-pro is set to enter his age-31 season and appears to be just about finished as a top-tier pass rusher. If you can get him back on a bargain, it would be a consideration. But otherwise, one year was enough of Bosa in Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

G David Edwards ($19.9M projection)

This decision would not based on production, as Edwards has been one of the Bills’ offensive line’s strongest pieces since his arrival in 2023. Instead, allowing Edwards to walk would be about money, as the Bills projected to be about $10 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. And with Edwards set to command a hefty sum in free agency, it will likely be impossible to keep him in place.

Along with Edwards, center Connor McGovern is also set to become a free agent, making it even more challenging to maintain what the Bills have up front offensively. Buffalo has a few young up-and-coming linemen in the pipeline, including recent draft picks Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Tylan Grable, along with Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark, both of whom are restricted free agents. We could see one or two of those names in the starting lineup in 2026.

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

EDGE A.J. Epenesa ($9.2M projection)

Epenesa started the season strong but faded down the stretch. In Weeks 11 through 16, the former second-round pick failed to record a single quarterback pressure on 80 pass rush snaps, per Next Gen Stats.

The Bills could do worse than Epenesa in a depth role on the edge. But they could also do better. Buffalo should bring a young, high-upside player to fulfill the role that should be left behind by Epenesa’s exit in free agency.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones takes a seat while the offensive line is on the field during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT DaQuan Jones ($1.8M projection)

Jones shifted from inside at defensive tackle to outside at edge rusher out of necessity caused by injuries this season and performed adequately. But his overall effectiveness has dipped over the past few seasons, and it’s time to move on before he enters his age-34 season.

Also, with Sanders and Walker beginning their ascension, there won't be much room for Jones in 2026.

