Bills' coach doesn't mince words evaluating Joey Bosa's wild-card performance
His Buffalo Bills' playoff debut was certainly nothing to write home about.
After managing to make his mark at different points during the regular season, veteran defensive end Joey Bosa was far from a gamewrecker during the Bills' 27-24 wild-card road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 11.
Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, did not make a single tackle while playing 55 percent of defensive snaps.
While he failed to deliver as a pass rusher, the veteran fared no better against the run. In fact, he was on the receiving end of a pancake block by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who helped spring Travis Etienne for a 26-yard rush midway through the third quarter.
'Don't let it happen again'
Although the Bills were able to overcome Bosa's failures in the win over the Jaguars, they'll likely need him to make his presence felt on the road against the Denver Broncos.
"Don't let it happen again. Play the way we know Joey Bosa can play," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich.
Over Bosa's first nine months as a Bill, Babich has been highly complimentary of the offseason addition.
Bosa as a Bill
Coming to the Bills on a one-year free-agent contract, Bosa was active and available during the summer while establishing himself as the starting defensive end opposite Greg Rousseau.
Staying healthy, the 31-year-old Bosa made 15 regular season starts. He totaled 5.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a league-best five forced fumbles.
"Joey said it already," said Babich. "He knows what we're expecting and what he needs to do and what his job is. He knows he needs to play better. We advanced and he's got another opportunity to play better, so that's what we need. That's what we're looking for. He knows that and he'll do it.”
Bosa will have a chance for redemption when the Bills visit the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on January 17.
