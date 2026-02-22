Bills' offensive tackle may have foreshadowed team's next signing

The Buffalo Bills made their first notable re-signing by coming to terms with restricted free agent offensive lineman Alec Anderson, and a fellow RFA was quick to comment on the news.

Bills' backup tackle Ryan Van Demark shared the Anderson news on his personal Instagram story, adding a comment that portrayed excitement for a fellow teammate.

"Yesssir 🫡," said Van Demark, saluting Anderson with a text overlay.

While there's a chance it's nothing more than Van Demark simply celebrating a milestone for a fellow Bills' lineman, the social media activity gives one reason to believe that he plans to join Anderson by returning for another year.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's unclear if the Bills and Van Demark intend to make a deal prior to the start of the new league year or if the team will tender the RFA at any one of the three levels. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the right of first refusal tender will cost $3.547 million for the 2026 season.

Van Demark provides reliable insurance

The soon-to-be 28-year-old Van Demark has spent the past three seasons on the Bills' active roster, totaling 43 appearances. He didn't miss a game during the 2025 campaign, totaling a career-high 312 offensive snaps.

Undrafted out of Connecticut, Van Demark has carved out a niche for himself as a reliable reserve capable of spot starting. He made his first career start in a mid-2024 season win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills offensive lineman Travis Clayton collides with Ryan Van Demark during position at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills needed Van Demark to start on multiple occasions this past season with the first coming in a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints. In Week 13, he filled in for the concussed Dion Dawkins at left tackle. Flipping over to the right side, he started in place of Brown one week later.

A plug-and-play substitute who offers mid-starter level relief is a valuable asset for the Bills' offense, especially considering Brown's documented back injury history. It seems as if Buffalo would prefer to lock up the reliable understudy for 2026.

Bills' OL under contract

OL Alec Anderson



T Spencer Brown



T Dion Dawkins



T Tylan Grable



T Chase Lundt



G O'Cyrus Torrence



C Sedrick Van Pran Granger



G Nick Broeker (futures)



T Travis Clayton (futures)