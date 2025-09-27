Dion Dawkins confident 'Jersey brother' gives Bills adequate Spencer Brown sub
Spencer Brown worked through a back flare-up during training camp, and he's currently dealing with a minor calf issue as the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the New Orleans Saints on Sepetember 28.
The good news is that Brown rarely misses games, and the Bills have a viable backup plan at right tackle in case the starting bookend is unavailable in Week 4.
Initially undrafted out of Connecticut, Ryan Van Demark has carved out a backup role on the Bills' 53-man roster over the past couple of seasons.
"Every week, the backup plans to play like the starter. It's kind of just another week of planning. If Spencer can't go, I'll be ready," said Van Demark.
When needed, the New Jersey-born hog molly has been more than adequate.
"That my Jersey brother. I love Vandy," said four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins.
RELATED: Josh Allen admonishes Bills' rookie, explains what makes good celebratory spike
Both born in the Garden State, Dawkins is from Rahway in Union County while Van Demark is from the Passaic County town of Wayne.
"Vandy is a dude that's been here for a little while. With him being here for a little while, he's knows what to do, what not to do, how to play, how to prepare and how to be available. I've just seen a consistent basis of professionalism from Vandy."
Van Demark's first career offensive snaps actually came in relief of Dawkins during the 2023 regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. With the AFC East division title on the line, a hand issue forced Dawkins out of the game for an important fourth-quarter possession.
"The common phrase is your one snap away," said Van Demark.
MORE: Joe Brady, Dion Dawkins already 'have all the confidence' in Bills' Day 3 rookie
The Bills plugged Van Demark in at left tackle for the entire drive, which ended with a tie-breaking touchdown reception by Dawson Knox. Buffalo hung on for a 21-14 win and its fourth consecutive division crown.
In 2024, Buffalo needed Van Demark to pinch hit against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 with Brown hampered by a mild ankle sprain. The backup bookend played all 73 offensive snaps in the 30-21 victory, and quarterback Josh Allen was not sacked.
Although Brown is viewed as one of the better right tackles in the NFL, the Bills have a bit of a luxury thanks to Van Demark. Buffalo could play it cautious by giving Brown a week off, and there would still be plenty of confidence in his substitute.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —