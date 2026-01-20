Why Bills should target Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman in post-Sean McDermott era

There are a lot of names swirling as to who may be the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills. And one potential candidate who comes to mind isn’t even in the pro ranks.

Marcus Freeman is one of the best football coaches in the country, regardless of level. Since taking over the Notre Dame program in full as its head coach in 2022, Freeman has posted a 43-11 mark. The Fighting Irish also made an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game during the 2024 season.

Now, it’s one thing to speculate Freeman as a candidate for the Bills’ vacancy at head coach after firing Sean McDermott. But there’s a lot of smoke around Freeman making it to the NFL level.

"Marcus Freeman still looms large in the NFL coaching carousel."



"Marcus Freeman still looms large in the NFL coaching carousel." Teams are not giving up on trying to get the Notre Dame HC to make the jump from college to the league, per Ian Rapoport.

"Every NFL team that covets him, has an opening and views him as highly as they do, basically ignored that," said NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport on January 11 in reference to Freeman announcing his return to ND in December. "These teams who view him highly still believe there is a chance that he comes to the NFL. There's still belief that he's a top-tier candidate."

That sentiment around the league makes a lot of sense. Not only has Freeman been a top coach at one of the biggest brands in college football, but his coaching at a national entity uniquely prepares him for coaching at the NFL level.

Freeman also is one of the more enticing coaching names on the market. With John Harbaugh seemingly off to the Giants, Kevin Stefanski going to Atlanta and Mike Tomlin expecting to take the year off from coaching, Freeman would be in a pool with other up-and-coming coaches who would be first-time HCs.

Although he claims he's staying put, the Buffalo job makes a lot of sense. He would be helping lead a roster that is led by 2024 MVP Josh Allen, has 2025 rushing champion James Cook back in the fold and a defensive roster having just led the NFL in pass defense.

Who says no here? There's no guarantee it happens, but it could benefit the Bills kicking the tires here.