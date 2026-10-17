Four Defensive Changes Bills Must Make to Floundering Unit in Week 6

The numbers aren't pretty.

The Buffalo Bills ranks 30th overall amongst their NFL peers in total defense (388.6). They are permitting 28.3 points per game, and their pass defense (280.4) is next to last on the circuit.

First-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard knows the results must change sooner than later.

"It's a simple game if you really cut it down to it, of execute, play with your leverage, play with your technique," said Leonhard this week. "Once you handle your responsibility, you haul ass to the football. Like it can be that simple and I think we got to get back to the fundamentals of that."

With the Bills visiting the Las Vegas Raiders for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on October 18 in Week 6, here are four adjustments that could improve the defense's production.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach up pass defense

While Buffalo's pass rush has been adequate, the back end has been victimized for 13 touchdown passes while making only two interceptions over five games.

There are plenty of instances where the Bills' defensive backs and linebackers are allowing excessive separation to opposing receivers. Some of the problem appears to stem from giving too much cushion at the snap while there are other times when Buffalo defenders are too easily beaten.

“We have to get more production on the ball. There's no question about it," said Leonhard. "We got to find ways to get more production on the football, and I have to help them get closer to routes, and understanding how we're trying to get attacked, get these guys a little bit closer to receivers."

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Davison Igbinosun over Maxwell Hairston

Starting outside cornerback Maxwell Hairston, a 2025 first-round draft pick, has appeared most vulnerable in one-on-one coverage, and he's shown a tendency to play too far off opposing receivers.

After a nightmarish performance in the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots, Hairston was not in the Week 5 starting lineup despite head coach Joe Brady claiming there's been no change on the depth chart.

On Monday Night Football, second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun started in Hairston's spot, seeing 84 percent of snaps. He's more of a physical presence than Hairston, and the Ohio State product plays with a contagious confidence.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston #1 defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"IGB has the right mindset. He's a fighter. I've talked about it a bunch. He's not perfect. He's a young guy growing," said Leonhard.

It's time to let Igbinosun grow on the job.

Sit Dorian Williams for Shaq Thompson or Kaleb Elarms-Orr

In a contract year, starting inside linebacker Dorian Williams has underwhelmed, particularly when dropping back in pass coverage.

Opponents have caught two touchdowns against Williams while passers are completing 83.3 percent of targets thrown his way.

We made the case for the Bills to sign practice squad linebacker Shaq Thompson to the active roster, and plug the veteran into the starting lineup. More likely, however, may be an increase in snaps for fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots rushes as Dorian Williams #42 of the Buffalo Bills defends during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Brady wouldn't admonish the team's linebacker performance thus far, he mentioned the possibility of more Elarms-Orr in the coming weeks.

"I like where the linebackers are at right now. They're continuing to get better. I'd love for Kaleb to play a little more than he played the other day," said Brady.

Improve communication

The Bills' defense, which is running a new 3-4 scheme under Leonhard, has admitted to difficulty communicating, especially pre-snap.

Slot cornerback Dee Alford even went as far as blaming home crowd noise as a factor.

"Sometimes, the game can be loud and super loud to the point where we not able to get the play that fast [when] we need it," said Alford after the 29-26 loss to the Patriots in Week 4.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it's at home or on the road, the Bills need to clean up the communication to minimize missed assignments moving forward.

"I mean, we, as a football team, we got to continue to improve. Our communication isn't where it needs to be right now," said Brady.

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