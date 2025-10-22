Gloomy Josh Allen receives grandmotherly support on heels of Bills' two-game skid
Josh Allen has been in the dumps lately.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback is amid a two-game losing streak, during which he has been seen on the television broadcast at various times sporting a gloomy look on his face. His bleak demeanor has left fans wondering the cause for Allen’s glumness, while many have expressed concern for his mental well-being.
Well, those interested were provided some good news on Wednesday afternoon when Allen revealed that a recent conversation with a beloved family member may have helped lift his spirits.
“My grandma called me and said, ‘I just want to see you smile,’” said Allen, grinning from ear to ear.
Allen added that his grandmother watches every Bills game, calling her a “gamer.”
“She felt (I wasn’t smiling enough),” he said. “I must not have been. It’s no fun losing. And maybe that’s why. But it’s a lot easier to smile when you’re winning.”
The Bills quarterback alluded to his grandmother's words of encouragement as a source that has helped spur a newfound focus for him and his teammates.
"In practice, making sure that we’re really emphasizing, we score, go celebrate,” said Allen. “Going out there and just trying to execute and having fun with it.”
Allen and company will have the opportunity to do just that come Sunday afternoon, when they return to the game field to take on the Carolina Panthers in a 1 p.m. road matchup.
Under Head Coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have never lost coming out of a bye week, while their last three-game skid came in 2018. And with their QB in good spirits thanks to grandma, all signs point toward this being a bounce-back week.
