Josh Allen 'trusts' Bills' aggressive head coach to do 'the right thing for our team'

The Buffalo Bills' offense appears that much more dangerous when allowed to use all four downs to move the chains.

On Sunday, the Bills did just that, scoring two touchdowns on fourth-down attempts in a 39-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. For the game, Buffalo went 3-of-4 on fourth down with quarterback Josh Allen completing passes to three different receivers.

"Aggressive. Toughness," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott when asked about the fourth-down approach.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball looking to throw to a receiver during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen publicly voiced his appreciation for the playmaking opportunities in the December 7 victory.

"Really trust Coach McDermott for being aggressive tonight on fourth downs. I know early on in the game, too, we converted on a few. So, yeah, it feels good to have that trust in him," said Allen after accounting for yards and four touchdowns.

Going for the knockout

The Bills held a 32-28 lead with 3:09 remaining, facing a 4th-and-goal at the Bengals' 3-yard line. A field goal wouldn't force Cincinnati to score any more than the touchdown they already needed. A fourth-down conversion would give Buffalo a stranglehold on the game in the form of a late two-score lead.

"It was just more of obviously trying to do the right thing for our team and felt like that at that moment was important for us to be aggressive. Not all that different from, I think it was last year, it was a 4th-and-2 maybe against Kansas City," said McDermott.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is pushed by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The head coach's reference dates back to a Week 11 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. Buffalo held a 23-21 lead, staring at a 4th-and-2 from the Chiefs' 26 with 2:27 remaining. McDermott kept the offense on the field, and Allen barreled 26 yards into the end zone, accounting for what CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz dubbed the "Play of the Year."

This time, Allen bought himself extra time and found an open Jackson Hawes for a touchdown reception.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The offense executed. So great to see Jackson Hawes come through right there. A rookie in those moments when the lights were rather bright, I'd say," said McDermott.

Key second-quarter drive

Trailing, 14-3, early in the second quarter, the Bills needed two fourth-down conversions to reach the end zone for the first time.

Allen kept the drive alive on a 4th-and-4 from the Bengals' 45 by hitting Gabe Davis for a 17-yard gain along the sideline. The Bills faced 4th-and-4 again from the Bengals' 11, and Allen, off script, found Khalil Shakir for an improbable completion in the end zone.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates a touchdown reception in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

