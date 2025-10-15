Josh Allen provides perspective on possibility of never winning Super Bowl
Josh Allen addressed the elephant in the room while speaking with ESPN’s Marty Smith in the days leading up to the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
Or is it the “Great White Buffalo” in the room?
Smith asked the Bills quarterback if, once his career came to a close, he would feel fulfilled if he were to remain without a Super Bowl championship. Allen offered an interesting response.
“I know as a man, in my life, I would be great,” said the Bills’ quarterback. “But in doing what I do and how I’ve done it for my entire career, putting everything I have into my job and winning a Super Bowl, it will always be the Great White Buffalo, the one that got away.”
RELATED: Josh Allen provides clarity on apparent injury sustained during Bills' loss to Falcons
Allen was then asked about comments made by professional golfer Scottie Scheffler this past summer, when Scheffler discussed an athlete’s quest for greatness.
During his comments, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world said, “This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.”
Allen said that Scheffler’s statement spoke to him.
“It did put things in perspective for me that I still get to live my dream,” said the Bills quarterback. “And if we win a Super Bowl, the next day is going to be like, ‘How can I win the next one?’ And I think it put in perspective what really matters in life. How we treat others, again, just try to be the best person I can be, I guess.”
MORE: Critical second-half stretch killed Bills' comeback quest in loss to Falcons
With that said, Allen says he remains in fierce pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy, as he fears that one day, when he hangs up the cleats, he will have an empty feeling that could only be filled with a championship.
“That will sit with you, I guess, for your entire life when you’re done playing football,” he said. “But fortunately, we got opportunities to hopefully right that ship.”
Buffalo’s Super Bowl quest has hit the skids in recent weeks, with the team losing each of its past two games, falling to second place in the AFC East. If Allen is to fulfill his lifelong dream of reaching the NFL’s mountaintop, things are going to have to turn around in a hurry.
The Bills (4-2) have a bye in Week 7 before a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, a team that beat Buffalo’s last opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, 30-0 in Week 3.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —