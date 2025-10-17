Longtime NFL commentators slam media's favoritism of Bills QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen has been one of the most polarizing players in the league since the Buffalo Bills drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Coming off an MVP campaign, the criticism of Allen has continued. The Bills have gotten off to a turbulent 4-2 start, with Buffalo suffering two straight losses to fall into second place in the AFC East, and the Bills are now scrambling for answers entering their Week 7 bye week.
While a few inconsistent performances have rightfully drawn Allen’s detractors out of the woodwork, a group of his defenders has remained steadfast that the Bills quarterback has not been a factor in the Bills’ struggles through the first half of the season.
On an episode of The Right Time with Bomani Jones, FOX Sports’ Nick Wright joined Jones to discuss what they feel has been a curious investment on the part of the mass media in Allen’s success.
“I’ve never ever seen media more invested in the success of anybody like they are with (Josh Allen),” said Jones. “(Josh Allen) is like everybody’s big son that they just want him to get it together so they can get his big ass off they couch. They know he can put it together if he just gets his mind right.”
Jones continued, “I remember that year three. Boomer Esiason once referred to him as ‘The Great Josh Allen.’ And I was like, What are we doing here?' There is a desire for people to see him do well.”
The podcast host also highlighted recent comments made by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. The host of Get Up previously referred to Allen in perhaps the most glowing terms of any pundit since his professional career began.
“Mike Greenberg said, ‘We’ve never seen anyone play this position better.’ And that’s crazy,” said Jones.
Wright concurred before proceeding to break down what he believes have been shortcomings displayed by the Bills’ franchise quarterback, which has led to what the host of First Things First has referred to as a missed opportunity by the Bills this season.
“This year, with their schedule and the Chiefs scuttling early, and the Ravens being bad, and Joe Burrow being injured, they had this clear path to the one seed,” said Wright. “And now they’ve blown it. Not that they can’t get the one-seed, but they’ve blown their advantage.”
He continued, “They’re now putting themselves in the position where they are likely going to be playing the first week in the playoffs, they’re likely going to be playing a road game or two in the playoffs, and I don’t think you can ask Josh Allen to put on the cape for three straight rounds. And because they’re flawed, that’s what they’re going to ask him to do. So I think these were super damaging losses, the Patriots and the Falcons losses the past two weeks for Buffalo.”
Allen has recorded 1,397 yards passing and 11 touchdowns passing, along with 254 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing through the first six weeks of the year. And while it hasn’t been all bad for the reigning MVP, there he has exhibited some concerning signs of reverting to his former undisciplined self.
Over the past three weeks, Allen has thrown three interceptions and turned the ball over a total of four times while taking eight sacks, many of which can be attributed to him holding onto the ball for far too long.
So, while Bills fans find it difficult to acknowledge any flaws their favorite quarterback may show, Jones and Wright made a few salient points during their discussion. The good news for Allen is that he has 10 more games this regular season to make both of them, and others, eat their words.
