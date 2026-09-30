Bills' Greg Rousseau Explains What's Fueling His Breakout Season

Greg Rousseau is in the midst of the hottest streak of his career.

The Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker has six sacks and three forced fumbles in just three games this season. For some perspective, he had seven sacks in 16 games last season and has never had more than eight in a single year since entering the NFL in 2021.

It's clear that he's benefited from the shift in scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as he's moved from a traditional defensive end to a pass-rushing outside linebacker. That's one reason he believes he's had success, with Rousseau telling Jordan Schultz on The Schultz Report that the scheme has been great and allows him to utilize his length.

"I feel like sometimes it's easy to get caught up in the numbers, but I feel like I was rushing good before in the previous few years. But I'd definitely say, man, the scheme's been great. Just being able to stand up and kind of get on my angle and kind of have more space, be able to get to my length more," Rousseau told Schultz.

Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau cuts around a blocking sled during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the scheme, Rousseau said the players around him are making life easier. He named three defensive tackles who are creating problems for offensive linemen in Deone Walker, Ed Oliver, and Dewayne Carter.

"You got Deone, Ed, in the interior doing what they're doing. Even like Dewayne Carter in the last game. It's like taking candy from a baby. You know what I'm saying? Like when they're getting vertical or they're doing their thing, they're penetrating or whatever, working off them. It makes it real easy. And vice versa. The edges, same way when we come inside or if we have an X or whatever, whatever we're running or twist game, like just all being connected up front. That's how you take that next step to really getting the quarterback down and executing on late in games."

Walker, who was mentioned by Rousseau, is also thriving under Leonhard. His numbers might not be as impressive (10 tackles and one sack), but Walker has been pushing the pocket every week and has already batted down four passes at the line of scrimmage. Opposing teams are forced to double-team him, which is allowing Rousseau more freedom to operate.

Greg Rousseau early DPOTY discussion

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his impressive start, Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre said Rousseau has taken advantage of the scheme change to the point that he's a legit candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year after three weeks. Ventre also added that Rousseau is the first player in Bills' history to record six sacks through the first three games of the year.

A first-round pick in 2021 out of Miami, Rousseau was always known for his ability to set the edge in the run and while he was able to generate pressure, he was never seen as an elite sack artist. That's changed quickly under Leonhard and could lead to some consideration for the prestigious award.

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