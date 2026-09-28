Bills' Coaching Change Creates Legitimate NFL Defensive Player of the Year Candidate
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Another "two piece" as Bradley Chubb so accurately described it following the Buffalo Bills' home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
"It was a two piece for my boy," said Chubb.
And it came with a side of Bills' history.
Accounting for a record-setting stretch, outside linebacker Greg Rousseau made 2.0 more sacks during the September 27 win. It was his third consecutive two-sack effort to begin the season.
The 26-year-old Rousseau is the first player in Bills' history to produce a six pack through the first three games of a season. It's only happened twice before in NFL history with Mark Gastineau (1984) and Kevin Greene (1998) achieving the feat.
In terms of Bills with three straight outings recording 2+ sacks, Rousseau joins Bruce Smith and Bryce Paup. It's worth noting that both Smith and Paup won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award during their Buffalo tenures.
"It's great. It's a blessing," said Rousseau. "[Defensive coordinator] Jim's [Leonhard] got us playing fast. [Linebackers coach] Bobby April doing a great job. It takes 11 people. Even though I might get the statistic, it's not just me out there."
The record-setting Rousseau's humility is no surprise to Chubb.
"Greg is a humble dude. Works hard, does the right things each and every day," said Chubb.
Betting odds show Greg Rousseau has real chance to be Defensive Player of the Year
In the wake of his latest performance, Rousseau moves up to sixth overall on the NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds board.
Per DraftKings, Rousseau stands at +1500 (15:1) to win the award. Houston Texans' edge rusher Will Anderson is the current favorite at +300.
Aidan Hutchinson (+750), TJ Watt (+900), Maxx Crosby (+1200) and Dallas Turner (+1300) are the only other players with shorter odds than Rousseau.
"We need to put Greg Rousseau in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation," said former Bills' running back Damien Harris as a panelist on CBS Sports HQ's NFL Week 3 coverage.
Factors behind Greg Rousseau's breakout
Rousseau, a 2021 first-round draft pick, had shown enough to earn a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $80 million last year, but in no way was anyone confusing him with Bruce Smith. He averaged 6.4 sacks per season through 2025.
Amazingly, he managed to accomplish a feat that not even Smith achieved on his way to becoming the NFL's all-time sacks leader, and it happened in the first three games playing under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
After spending his first five seasons as a defensive end on Sean McDermott's 4-3 front, Rousseau is playing as a stand-up outside linebacker in Leonhard's 3-4 based scheme. It appears as if the system is allowing the 6-foot-7 Rousseau to maximize his potential.
“He's playing a little different position," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady, who has been on staff since 2022. "He's rushing on the edge, he's been rushing on the edge, but he's playing a little different position. He has eyes in the backfield. He's able to get in a two-point stance as opposed to a three, like little things, and he's confident right now."
Rousseau enters Week 4 with a NFL-leading 6.0 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles. He has 12 quarterback hits and 8.0 tackles-for-loss.
Leonhard's scheme change coupled with solid play from interior lineman, like nose tackle Deone Walker, has created perfect conditions for Rousseau to thrive.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.