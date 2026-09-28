Bills' Coaching Change Creates Legitimate NFL Defensive Player of the Year Candidate

Another "two piece" as Bradley Chubb so accurately described it following the Buffalo Bills' home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

"It was a two piece for my boy," said Chubb.

And it came with a side of Bills' history.

Accounting for a record-setting stretch, outside linebacker Greg Rousseau made 2.0 more sacks during the September 27 win. It was his third consecutive two-sack effort to begin the season.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old Rousseau is the first player in Bills' history to produce a six pack through the first three games of a season. It's only happened twice before in NFL history with Mark Gastineau (1984) and Kevin Greene (1998) achieving the feat.

In terms of Bills with three straight outings recording 2+ sacks, Rousseau joins Bruce Smith and Bryce Paup. It's worth noting that both Smith and Paup won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award during their Buffalo tenures.

"It's great. It's a blessing," said Rousseau. "[Defensive coordinator] Jim's [Leonhard] got us playing fast. [Linebackers coach] Bobby April doing a great job. It takes 11 people. Even though I might get the statistic, it's not just me out there."

The record-setting Rousseau's humility is no surprise to Chubb.

"Greg is a humble dude. Works hard, does the right things each and every day," said Chubb.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) during the second quarter at Former Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting odds show Greg Rousseau has real chance to be Defensive Player of the Year

In the wake of his latest performance, Rousseau moves up to sixth overall on the NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds board.

Per DraftKings, Rousseau stands at +1500 (15:1) to win the award. Houston Texans' edge rusher Will Anderson is the current favorite at +300.

Aidan Hutchinson (+750), TJ Watt (+900), Maxx Crosby (+1200) and Dallas Turner (+1300) are the only other players with shorter odds than Rousseau.

"We need to put Greg Rousseau in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation," said former Bills' running back Damien Harris as a panelist on CBS Sports HQ's NFL Week 3 coverage.

"We need to put Greg Rousseau in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation."@DHx34 gives Gregory Rousseau some love after his big game against the Chargers. 👏#NFLPostgame pic.twitter.com/DDbk04DrQK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2026

Factors behind Greg Rousseau's breakout

Rousseau, a 2021 first-round draft pick, had shown enough to earn a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $80 million last year, but in no way was anyone confusing him with Bruce Smith. He averaged 6.4 sacks per season through 2025.

Amazingly, he managed to accomplish a feat that not even Smith achieved on his way to becoming the NFL's all-time sacks leader, and it happened in the first three games playing under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

After spending his first five seasons as a defensive end on Sean McDermott's 4-3 front, Rousseau is playing as a stand-up outside linebacker in Leonhard's 3-4 based scheme. It appears as if the system is allowing the 6-foot-7 Rousseau to maximize his potential.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's playing a little different position," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady, who has been on staff since 2022. "He's rushing on the edge, he's been rushing on the edge, but he's playing a little different position. He has eyes in the backfield. He's able to get in a two-point stance as opposed to a three, like little things, and he's confident right now."

Rousseau enters Week 4 with a NFL-leading 6.0 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles. He has 12 quarterback hits and 8.0 tackles-for-loss.

Leonhard's scheme change coupled with solid play from interior lineman, like nose tackle Deone Walker, has created perfect conditions for Rousseau to thrive.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts to getting a sack with Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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