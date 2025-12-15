Bills' newest Girl Dad caps off milestone week with epic TD celebration vs. Patriots

What a week it's been for Buffalo Bills' tight end Dawson Knox.

Last Sunday, he led the Bills with a season-high 93 receiving yards in a thrilling 39-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Tuesday, Knox's wife, Alexandra, gave birth to the couple's first child, baby girl Noa Elizabeth Knox.

MORE: Bills' starting TE has good reason for Week 15 practice absence

Next, in a statement game against the New England Patriots, Knox made two touchdowns catches while setting the Bills' franchise record for career TD receptions by a tight end.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Helping Buffalo to a 35-31 road win, the 29-year-old surpassed the great Pete Metzelaars, who played on all four Super Bowl teams in the 1990s.

Appropriately themed celebration

After making an impressive catch in the end zone on a 3rd-and-15, Knox stood up to celebrate as his teammates came over to congratulate him.

Memorably celebrating the record-setting reception that gave the Bills their first lead of the game, Knox cradled the football as if it were a newborn baby.

RELATED: Bills' fan favorite participates in baby gender reveal posted to social media

Former All-Pro JJ Watt, who provided color commentary on the CBS game broadcast noted, "New dads play good football. It just happens that way."

Reliable record-holder

Knox has been an offensive staple for the Bills since being drafted in 2019. He's a two-way tight end, who has been on the field for well over 60 percent of snaps during his career.

MORE: 4 Winners & 2 Losers from Bills' hard-earned Week 15 win vs. Patriots

In 30 games spanning the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons, the third-round draft pick accounted for 15 touchdowns catches. His first TD reception on Sunday, a four-yard strike on the Bills' first possession of the second half, moved Knox into a tie with Metzelaars for the all-time franchise record.

Jan 26, 1992; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills tight end Pete Metzelaars (88) in action against Washington Redskins linebacker Wilber Marshall (58) during Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that Metzelaars produced his total (25) over 10 years with the Bills, a tenure spanning 156 games. Meanwhile, Knox has 26 TD receptions in 99 games for Buffalo.

Knox also has six postseason touchdown receptions to his credit, but those do not count toward NFL career records. Metzelaars made one postseason TD catch as a Bill — a two-yard snag in Super Bowl XXVI.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a touchdown in front of Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts (31) | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —