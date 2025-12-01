Joe Brady tweaks Bills' post-victory social media post for highly special occasion

It's become a ritual for Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady following every win.

Usually within an hour after the final gun signals a Bills' victory, Brady opens one of the lesser-used apps on his phone and posts a simple four-character long message.

This time, however, his "1-0." post was unlike any of the others since he began the post-victory custom late during the 2019 season while coaching collegiately for LSU.

After the Bills (8-4) ran over the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6), 26-7, on November 30, Brady added the #GirlDad hashtag to his celebratory post. In addition to celebrating a Buffalo win, the 36-year-old offensive playcaller publicly announced the birth of his daughter.

Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen spread the Brady family news throughout the locker room. At the conclusion of head coach Sean McDermott's postgame address, Allen, who received a game ball for setting the NFL quarterback record for career rushing touchdowns, took the floor to congratulate his offensive coordinator.

"Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, baby girl, today!" announced Allen as Brady stepped forward to help breakdown the team gathering.

Brady Bunch grows

Brady and his wife Lauren are now proud parents of two young children. They welcomed a son into the world nearly 2.5 years ago in April 2023.

On her personal Instagram page, this past July, Lauren shared a pregnancy announcement.

"A baby sister for Christmas." said Brady in the post's caption.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady pats wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

