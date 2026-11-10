Josh Allen, James Cook Combine to Make NFL Rushing History in Bills' Week 9 Win

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 on Monday Night Football, scoring the most points allowed by the Vikings defense this season.

This was in large part due to the success of Josh Allen and James Cook, with the former throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown, and the latter rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown.

On the way to victory in Minnesota, Buffalo's QB1 and RB1 made history, adding to their all-time resumes. They are making the case to be known as the most-effective QB-RB rushing tandem in NFL history.

Allen hit 5K

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) attempts to tackle during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his 15 rushing yards on Monday night, Allen became the fifth QB in NFL history to eclipse 5,000 career rushing yards, joining Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson.

Currently sitting at 5,006 in his career, he trails Wilson by 562 yards to move into fourth all-time.

Setting Allen apart from the other four, he became the first QB in NFL history to record 32,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards with one franchise.

In the passing game, Allen's touchdown to Keleki Latu tied him with Peyton Manning for the most passing TDs all-time by a player in their first 10 seasons. Allen is midway through his ninth season.

Cook is automatic

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the same drive that Allen reached 5k career rushing yards, Cook accomplished the same feat. According to Maddy Glab, they are "the first QB-RB duo in NFL history to reach 5K as teammates in the same season." He is now up to 5,073 yards in his career.

Cook trails Fred Jackson by 573 yards to move into third in franchise history in rushing yards, where he'd be trailing only OJ Simpson and Thurman Thomas.

Additionally, Cook recorded a rushing TD and at least 75 rushing yards in the seventh consecutive game, the longest streak in team history. This also marks the longest streak by any player since LaDanian Tomlinson's eight games in 2006.

Cook was tabbed one of five "winners" from the Bills' gritty road victory that kept the team atop the AFC standings. He has four 100-yard rushing performances through the season's first eight games.

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