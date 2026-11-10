Five Winners, One Loser from Bills' Gutsy Road Victory over Vikings on Monday Night

The Buffalo Bills dominated on defense, and its offense wore the Minnesota Vikings down over the course of a 23-6 road win on Monday Night Football.

The Bills possessed the ball for an astounding 42:32, holding their second straight opponent under 200 yards of total offense. Buffalo's defense did not permit a third-down conversion on eight attempts.

Meanwhile, going against the Vikings' vaunted defense, the Bills did enough when they had to.

As for the individual actors who led the Bills (7-1) past the Vikings (6-2), here five WINNERS and one LOSER.

WINNER — RB James Cook

It was tough sledding for most of the night, but Cook kept at it. The reigning NFL rushing champion didn't stop grinding, accounting for 107 yards and one touchdown on a season-high 31 carries.

Cook rushed for 47 yards on a fourth-quarter possession punctuated by the running back's five-yard touchdown burst. He has four 100-yard rushing performance through the first eight games.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. = | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WINNER — TE Keleki Latu

Latu's first career touchdown reception came with the Bills struggling to gain traction during the first half. Buffalo's fourth tight end hauled in a 25-yard scoring strike on a broken play.

With Allen escaping the pocket, the defense seemingly forgot about Latu, who was waiting alone in the end zone. Rolling right toward the sideline, Allen stopped and fired a beauty for the game's first touchdown.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LOSER — Joe Brady's first-half play calls

Much like the first half against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the Bills' offense looked out of sync through the opening 30 minutes on Monday Night Football. Brady called rushes on seven of the first nine first-down snaps despite repeatedly running into a wall.

After Josh Allen failed on trying to go wide at the goal line against the Ravens, Buffalo foolishly called an outside run on a key 3rd-and-2 inside Vikings' territory rather than opt for a higher percentage play. Running behind backups at left tackle and left guard, Cook was dropped for a two-yard loss while Tylan Grable was called for holding.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WINNER — OLB Greg Rousseau

Rousseau single-handedly derailed a Vikings' second-quarter possession in Bills' territory. He sacked Carson Wentz on first down followed by a pressure and pass deflection on 2nd-and-21.

After one sack, three quarterback hits and two pass deflections against the Ravens, Rousseau kept the heat on against the Vikings. He also recovered a fumble when a lateral pass to Justin Jefferson went awry.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to make a pass during the first quarter against Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WINNER — ILB Terrel Bernard

Bernard has been criticized for appearing slow and out of position in the Bills' new defense, but the co-captain looked like his old self on Monday.

In addition to making a couple nice hits that held the opponent short of the sticks, Bernard made a nice interception and subsequently dropped a second pick. Leading the team with six tackles, Bernard held it down in the middle of the defense.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates with Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) after an interception during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WINNER — ILB Dorian Williams

Playing alongside Bernard, Williams made three tackles in the victory. Furthermore, the inside linebacker was effective in pass coverage, which hasn't necessarily been his strength as a pro.

After Bernard was flagged for a 19-yard penalty that gave the Vikings a 1st-and-10 from the Bills' 37, Williams delivered a true momentum shifter. On 3rd-and-5, Williams intercepted an underthrown ball by Wentz while covering Vikings' tight end TJ Hockenson one-on-one down the seam.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) intercepts the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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