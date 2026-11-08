Five Key Things to Know About Bills vs. Vikings in Week 9

It has all the makings of one of those classic “the irresistible force meets an immovable object” matchup.

No team in the league is averaging more points per game than the Buffalo Bills. No club in the NFL is allowing fewer points per game than the Minnesota Vikings.

Both clubs own 6-1 win-loss records and each are at the top of their respective divisions.

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen continues to be one of the most productive players at his position. On the other hand, Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell has turned back to Carson Wentz for this interconference clash as Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury.

As for the Bills, their injury report features two starting offensive linemen.

While Joe Brady’s team is riding a three-game winning streak for the second time this season, the NFC North frontrunners are coming off their first setback of 2026 in the form of a 19-15 loss at Detroit. It will be interesting to see how O’Connell’s team performs after its initial loss of the season.

Bills vs. Vikings history

Vikings vs Bills Week 10, 2022.

pic.twitter.com/CKiukQhqFW — Football Classics (@ClassicsNFL) August 4, 2026

This interconference series dates back to 1971, and the Purple Gang owns a three-game edge (9-6) in the standings. The last time these teams met, they put on quite a show at Orchard Park as the Vikings came up with a wild 33-30 overtime victory back in 2022. The teams combined for 967 yards of total offense in four-plus quarters.

As for the Bills’ last appearance in Minneapolis, the team came away with a 27-6 victory in Week 3 of 2018. It was just Josh Allen’s second NFL start and wound up being he and the team’s first victory of the season.

Identical records but contrasting styles

🏈🔥 Josh Allen put on a SHOW against the Ravens today! 🤯🦬



🎯 289 PASSING YARDS

🏈 2 PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

🏃 30 RUSHING YARDS

💪 1 RUSHING TOUCHDOWN



📈 26.56 FANTASY POINTS



3 TOTAL TDS. 319 TOTAL YARDS. 36–10 BLOWOUT WIN! 🔥



JOSH ALLEN AND THE BILLS ARE ROLLING! 😤🦬 pic.twitter.com/kCuv35Pr84 — Fantasy Films (@FantasyFi1ms) November 1, 2026

Joe Brady’s team has totaled an impressive 233 points (33.3 average) in seven games. The Bills have scored 84 points in the second quarter and a combined 80 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Led by Brian Flores’s imposing defensive unit, the Vikings have surrendered just 93 points in seven games.

Buffalo’s offensive unit has reached the end zone 27 times this season, led by quarterback Josh Allen (9) and running back James Cook (7), who have combined for more than half (16) of those touchdowns. On the other hand, Minnesota has given up just eight offensive TDs (4 rushing, 4 passing) in seven contests.

Vikings’ OLB Andrew Van Ginkel bears watching

Andrew Van Ginkel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense has surrendered 22 offensive touchdowns in seven games, two-third of those (15) through the air. The Bills have given up two or more scores through the air in five of those seven contests. Last week, Buffalo defenders did not allow a TD pass in the 36-10 win over the Ravens.

Third-year edge rusher Dallas Turner got off to a fast start for the NFC North leaders this season. In his first four games, he racked up 5.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. These days, Andrew Van Ginkel now leads the Vikings with six QB traps. He totaled a season-high 2.5 sacks in last Sunday’s loss at Detroit.

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