Josh Allen explains immediate impact Brandin Cooks can make on Bills' offense

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has yet to catch a pass for the Buffalo Bills, but he's already made his presence felt.

After being signed to the active roster on Tuesday, the 32-year-old Cooks participated in Wednesday's practice with his new teammates.

"He's been around the league for a long time. The way that he carries himself, the way that he is in meetings," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen with preparations for the Pittsburgh Steelers underway in Orchard Park. "Already, it's very apparent that he's a true professional to come out here and practice the way that he did it speaks a lot about who he is as a person, as a player."

Those intangibles certainly won't hurt the locker room, and they provide a youngster like Keon Coleman with a helpful example to follow. As far as contributing on the field, Cooks won't have to work himself into playing shape.

Cooks appeared in the season's first 10 games for the New Orleans Saints before requesting his release. The Saints sent him packing following their Week 11 bye.

The only real hurdle to clear before the veteran wide receiver can realistically see game action is his acclimation to the offense. According to Allen, however, Cooks has hit the ground running.

"Bringing a guy like him in and being a veteran presence for our room. He's come in here, he's already basically learned our playbook. He's an extremely high football IQ guy," said Allen.

It certainly sounds as if Cooks may see a handful of snaps as early as the November 30 road matchup against the Steelers.

The Oregon State product was the No. 20 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft when the Bills traded up to select Sammy Watkins at No. 4 overall. Cooks has posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons for four different NFL franchise with the last one coming with the Houston Texans in 2021.

Although his production has dipped over the past couple seasons, he recorded eight touchdown catches (16 games) as recent as 2023. Cooks posted a 76.0 catch percentage for the Saints in 2025.

"We appreciate him coming here and hopefully helping us out," said Allen.

