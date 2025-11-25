Bills open backup's activation window after RT Spencer Brown injures shoulder

The Buffalo Bills' latest transaction is likely in response to the shoulder injury suffered by starting right tackle Spencer Brown in Week 12.

On Monday, the Bills officially opened the 21-day practice window for offensive tackle Tylan Grable, who has been on Injured Reserve since the season's start. Buffalo must move him onto the active roster before the three-week period expires or lose him to season-ending IR.

Grable, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, suffered a concussion during training camp in early August. He did not appear in any of the Bills' three preseason games.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable

Bills' tackle depth

Brown was forced to leave the November 20 road loss to the Houston Texans with Ryan Van Demark stepping in at right tackle for the game's final 13 offensive snaps. Earlier in the game, Van Demark spelled left tackle Dion Dawkins for four reps so the starter could undergo a sideline evaluation.

Although Brown's official injury and recovery timeline are unknown, it seems unlikely that the veteran starter will be available at any time in the next few weeks. While not offering much information on Brown's availability moving forward, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged "doesn't look good for this week."

With Van Demark needed to start, Buffalo's tackle depth gets thin. While the versatile Alec Anderson can step in at the position in a pinch, the Bills have only one true offensive tackle on the bench — unproven sixth-round rookie Chase Lundt.

Ryan Van Demark

More about Grable

The Bills selected the Central Florida product at No. 204 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Grable impressed early on as a rookie. He earned a spot on the Week 1 active roster and appeared in the season's first three games before suffering an abdominal injury.

After spending the bulk of his rookie season on Injured Reserve, Grable returned to action in December and started at left tackle in Week 18 against the New England Patriots.

UCF Knights offensive lineman Tylan Grable

