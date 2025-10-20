Bills currently paying for GM Brandon Beane's four offseason sins
The Buffalo Bills have been far from an early-season disaster, but they certainly need to be better in order to capture a sixth consecutive AFC East division title.
Once viewed as the runaway favorite for the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Bills (4-2) are currently in second place in their division behind the New England Patriots (5-2). Buffalo lost back-to-back games heading into its bye week, and the team has yet to produce a complete game this season.
While the defense was shredded during the first half of the Bills' Week 6 loss, it was the offense that failed down the stretch. Although they are better off than most NFL teams in the long term, the Bills have multiple weaknesses on its roster. Those shortcomings are the result of general manager Brandon Beane's recent blunders.
Ignoring WR at NFL Draft
The Bills picked three times in the Top 72 this past April, but failed to address the wide receiver position until their final selection at No. 240 overall. Not to mention, seventh-round WR Kaden Prather has not even landed on a team's practice squad since being released in August.
While Buffalo traded up in Round 2 to draft defensive tackle TJ Sanders, they declined to move up the board in Round 1 to grab a WR like Emeka Egbuka or Matthew Golden.
Continuing their unwillingness to use a first-round selection to draft a wide receiver, Beane apparently thought filling out the depth chart with practice squad WR Tyrell Shavers and lower-tiered free agent Elijah Moore were better options.
Doubling down on returning safeties
The Bills had Taylor Rapp penciled into a starting safety spot heading into the offseason, and they never brought in a serious challenger. Meanwhile, they added Washington Commanders' castoff Darrick Forrest to compete with incumbent Damar Hamlin and 2024 second-rounder Cole Bishop for the other starting job.
Forrest was a non-factor throughout the summer before being released, and Hamlin didn't show enough to convince the Bills he'd be a better option than the oft-injured Bishop. It's also important to note that Buffalo passed on safeties Andrew Mukuba (Philadelphia Eagles) and Xavier Watts (Atlanta Falcons) on Day 2 at the NFL Draft, and both players are starting for their respective teams already.
The lack of offseason attention to the safeties group has been exacerbated by Rapp's regression and Bishop's slow development. Both safeties are struggling to stop the run and have not been strong when deep in coverage, either. Tackling has been a major issue.
Overlooking punter's importance
Since public outcry forced the Bills to release 2022 draft pick Matt Araiza before he even played a regular season game, the team has not been able to find a reliably effective punter. After three mediocre seasons from Sam Martin, Buffalo moved on from the 35-year-old this past winter.
While sending Martin packing, the Bills didn't sign a top-level replacement nor did they dedicate any draft capital to the position. As a result, Buffalo has already used three different punters through the season's first six weeks, and, quite frankly, Beane would be smart to try a fourth.
Former San Francisco 49ers' starter Mitch Wishnowsky has looked less than impressive, a staving 42.1 yards per punt over two games. In nine games with the 49ers in 2024, he accounted for a lowly 36.3 net average.
As a team, the Bills are registering the NFL's worst punting average (42.6), which has resulted in unfavorable drive starts on too many occasions on a weekly basis.
There has to be a better option on a couch somewhere. Brian Moorman hasn't turned 50 yet.
Exiling veteran insurance
Granted both players' best days appeared to be behind them, but the costs to keep defensive end Von Miller and cornerback Rasul Douglas were far from prohibitive. After lingering on the open market deep into the summer, Miller and Douglas proceeded to sign low-cost contracts with the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins, respectively.
As it turns out, the Bills could use both players in their defensive rotation. Miller already has 4.0 sacks, more than any Buffalo pass rusher, and he's logged at least one-half sack in five of seven games. While the team is in disarray, Douglas has played 91 percent of snaps for the Dolphins, and he appears to have more left in the tank than current Bills' starter Tre'Davious White.
