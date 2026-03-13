How Buffalo Bills' Spot In Division Shifted On Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

As the second day of NFL free agency nears its conclusion, it’s time to examine the Buffalo Bills’ position in the AFC East pecking order and whether or not things have shifted over the last few days.

Let’s take a look.

Loading up

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

After claiming the divisional crown and subsequently advancing to the Super Bowl in 2025, the New England Patriots have continued to improve their roster with several free-agent signings, including stealing former Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam away from the Bills.

New England also added wide receiver Romeo Doubs to replace Stefon Diggs, whom the team released, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to bolster their offensive line and safety Kevin Byard III, who led the league in interceptions with seven a year ago. The Patriots lost talented pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, but found a player to fill his role in veteran EDGE Dre’Mont Jones.

The Patriots’ action in free agency has been similar to that of the Bills, who traded for wide receiver DJ Moore, added EDGE Bradley Chubb, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Dee Alford to fill a few roster holes. Neither team has made a seismic move yet. However, the Bills’ needs outweigh New England’s, and the Patriots remain with far more cap space and draft capital than Buffalo.

Weighing things

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) returns an interceptions against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21 | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like the Patriots, the Bills have also seen numerous players depart at key positions. Former starting guard David Edwards is now with the Saints, former backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky is now with the Tennessee Titans, and Gilliam is with the Patriots. That’s not to mention a list of other veteran free agents that remain on the open market.

The signing of Chubb should be a big boost for the pass rush, and Gardner-Johnson is a good addition to the secondary. The Alford addition doesn’t do much for me, but it’s not a bad move by any means. Where the Bills went wrong was the second-round pick they gave up for Moore, eliminating the chance of finding a player to fill another void elsewhere on either side of the ball.

Which team has “won the offseason” thus far really comes down to the Bills giving up a valuable draft pick to add a wide receiver, while the Patriots didn’t have to relinquish anything but some of their vast salary cap space to bring in Doubs, who possesses a similar talent level to that of Moore at this stage of each player’s career.

So, from that perspective, you could say that the Patriots have had the faster start to free agency, but it would be a stretch to say they are speeding past the Bills as divisional favorites. While things may continue to shift in the East, that shift is happening slowly enough that the Bills could catapult themselves far ahead of the Patriots if they can somehow pull off one more big free-agent move and ace the upcoming draft.

Around the East

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line a play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, the New York Jets have added a few nice pieces, but with Geno Smith at quarterback and Aaron Glenn as head coach, the Jets aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Miami Dolphins appear lost at sea after taking a hatchet to their roster and signing QB Malik Willis, but what else is new?

It’s New England, perhaps with a slight edge over Buffalo at the top, while the Jets and Dolphins have a snowball’s chance in hell of even contending for a division crown this season.