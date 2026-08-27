How Josh Allen, DJ Moore 'Accelerated the On-Field Connection' With Bills

Throughout Buffalo Bills training camp, all eyes have been on Josh Allen and DJ Moore, and for good reason.

Moore is stepping into a huge role in the Bills' offense as one of Allen's top receivers in his first season with the team and Buffalo hopes he can help improve a situation at the position that was lackluster, to say the least, in 2025.

One of the issues for Moore in Chicago was that he didn't seem to have good chemistry with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, which led to disappointing production over two seasons.

But things are looking up for Moore with his new quarterback.

How Moore, Allen built chemistry

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to his chemistry with Allen, it looks like the pair are on the same page early on, something we saw during training camp and the first preseason game.

So, what helped Moore and Allen get to where they are right now? Moore credits his off-the-field relationship with his quarterback as at least one reason, according to 13WHAM's Dan Fetes.

The veteran wideout also admits they have grown a strong connection faster than expected.

"Yeah, I think our off-field chemisty and friendship has accelerated the on-field connection," Moore said. "We talk almost every other play about something dealing with a route."

Moore notes that Allen is all fun and games off the field, but when he steps between the white lines, he's a different person and his competitiveness shines through.

"You having fun with Josh, but when you step on the field, he's a whole different animal and you got to lock in yourself because you know he wants to win, and win bad," he explained. "In my gut, that's what I'm willing to do. Go out there and win every rep for him and the rest of the receivers are going to do the same thing.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive back Zakee Wheatley (38) after making a catch in the first quarter at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only live game action Allen and Moore have gotten together thus far came in preseason Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, when the pair connected on three-of-four targets for 61 yards.

And, in what might have been the most encouraging thing to come out of those connections, Moore even broke off an explosive play for 32 yards, the Bills' longest gain of the afternoon.

Allen and Moore won't have another opportunity to get more game reps in preseason Week 3, as Allen is going to sit and, while not 100% confirmed, Moore is almost certainly going to, also.

But we've seen enough to be confident that the Bills' duo will be ready to hit the ground running when Week 1 rolls around.