Three Most Intriguing Players to Watch in Bills' Final Exhibition vs. Steelers

It's a short week for the Buffalo Bills as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason on Thursday night. The Bills are coming off two lopsided victories in the preseason and look to make it a clean sweep before turning their attention to the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Before they can focus on that, there are several questions the front office and coaching staff need to answer. They are looking for which players they can count on to make the 53-man roster, and where each player belongs on the depth chart.

All of this has been playing out throughout the preseason and fans have one more chance to watch these battles take place. With that said, here's a look at the three most intriguing players to watch against the Steelers.

For those wondering, franchise quarterback Josh Allen will not play on Thursday.

Javon Solomon, EDGE

Buffalo Bills linebacker Javon Solomon celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Cleveland Browns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many players on the Buffalo roster have benefited more from the arrival of Jim Leonhard than Javon Solomon. The third-year pass rusher looks far more comfortable playing from the two-point stance as an outside linebacker than he did in the three-point stance as a defensive end.

In two preseason games, Solomon has eight tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit. As impressive as he's been, the position is still very deep and he has to fight off Mike Danna, who had two sacks against Carolina. If Solomon can perform at the same level this week as he did against Cleveland, he will have a great chance of sealing his spot on the 53-man roster.

Tyler Bass, K

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass makes a field goal with holder Mitch Wishnowsky as Panthers defensive back Will Lee rushes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's pretty rare to say that a kicker will be intriguing to watch, but Tyler Bass falls under that category. He missed the entire 2025 season due to injury and hasn't had the smoothest return. Bass missed a 45-yard field goal against the Panthers, but was 3-of-4 overall. He then had some misses in practice before hitting a 52-yarder against the Browns, although that one stayed inside the uprights by the narrowest of margins.

Overall, Bass is rounding back into form and the coaching staff is ready to put all their trust in him. He's not battling for a spot, but fans would breathe a sigh of relief if he has a solid outing to close out the preseason.

Skyler Bell, WR

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell pulls in a pass in the end zone during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookie Skyler Bell returned to practice on Tuesday and is expected to make his debut against the Steelers. Head coach Joe Brady said after the practice that he wants to see the full version of Bell, adding that he was flying around the field. Josh Allen was also singing his praises, saying that the rookie continues to make plays.

On Thursday night, fans should get their first chance to see if Bell can live up to the hype. It's not often a fourth-round pick who is fighting for a WR5 spot gets this much attention, but Bell has a skill set tailor-made for this offense, which is why there's so much intrigue.

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