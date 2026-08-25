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Complete List of Every Starting NFL Quarterback for 2026 Season, Updated Weekly

A look at all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL, updated as changes happen across the league.
Mike Kadlick|
Patrick Mahomes is recovering from season-ending ACL surgery.
Patrick Mahomes is recovering from season-ending ACL surgery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Arizona CardinalsAtlanta FalconsBaltimore RavensBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCarolina PanthersChicago BearsCincinnati BengalsCleveland BrownsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsDenver BroncosDetroit LionsGreen Bay PackersIndianapolis ColtsHouston TexansJacksonville JaguarsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsLos Angeles ChargersMiami DolphinsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew York GiantsNew Orleans SaintsNew York JetsPhiladelphia EaglesPittsburgh SteelersSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksTampa Bay BuccaneersTennessee TitansWashington Commanders

Being a starting quarterback in the NFL is the most important position in sports. With the football in their hands on (almost) every offensive play, they shoulder an immense amount of responsibility and are expected to make the right decision every time—with the ultimate goal of leading their team to victory.

If quarterbacks fail to perform at a satisfactory level—whether that be due to poor play or an injury—they can easily be replaced, as evidenced by the 63(!) signal-callers who started a game across the regular season and playoffs in 2025.

Each week, 32 players in the NFL have the pleasure of being named their club’s starting quarterback. Here's a look at all of them.

This list will be updated throughout the 2026 season as benchings, injuries and more take place across the league. A running list of those who have been hurt (or replaced) will also live at the bottom of this article. Backup quarterbacks will have an asterisk next to their name in each division's chart.

All 32 NFL starting quarterbacks: Week 1

AFC EAST

Josh Allen, Drake Maye.
Josh Allen and Drake Maye are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen

New England Patriots

Drake Maye

New York Jets

Geno Smith

Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis

Leading the charge in the AFC East are 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen for the Bills and ’25 MVP runner-up Drake Maye for the Patriots. Elsewhere, Geno Smith returns to the team that drafted him in the Jets and Malik Willis will start under center for the Dolphins—who signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason.

AFC NORTH

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow both dealt with injuries last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers

Much to the dismay of Browns fans, Deshaun Watson was named Cleveland’s starting quarterback by coach Todd Monken to begin the 2026 season. The rest of the division, meanwhile, is running it back with veterans Joe Burrow (Bengals), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Aaron Rodgers (Steelers).

AFC SOUTH

Daniel Jones.
Daniel Jones is coming off a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2025 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud

Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward

The four quarterbacks who started the 2025 season in the AFC South will do the same in ’26. Among them are Cam Ward, entering his second season with the Titans, and Daniel Jones, returning to the Colts after an Achilles tendon tear prematurely ended his breakout first campaign in Indianapolis.

AFC WEST

Bo Nix.
Bo Nix is entering his third season as the Broncos starting quarterback. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix

Kansas City Chiefs

TBD

Las Vegas Raiders

TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert

While Bo Nix and Justin Herbert are the returning starters for the Broncos and Chargers, respectively, the AFC West still has two quarterback spots up for grabs. Well, sort of. Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is rehabbing from a torn ACL and—while he’s on track in his recovery—the Chiefs have yet to say whether he’ll be ready for Week 1. Additionally, the Raiders have yet to name Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza as their starter.

NFC EAST

Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels missed 10 games last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels

2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is back to lead the Commanders this season after missing a majority of the ’25 campaign with various injuries. He joins Dak Prescott, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Hurts as the NFC East’s starting quarterbacks.

NFC NORTH

Jared Goff, Caleb Williams.,
Caleb Williams and Jared Goff were both No. 1 draft picks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love

Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray

The NFC North officially has three former No. 1 picks starting at quarterback after the Vikings tabbed Kyler Murray as their guy this summer. The others are Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jared Goff (Lions). Jordan Love, a former first-round pick himself, is back for his fourth season as the Packers’ franchise signal-caller.

NFC SOUTH

Baker Mayfield.
Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Atlanta Falcons

TBD

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young

New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield

Bryce Young (Panthers), Tyler Shough (Saints) and Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) all remain at the helm of their team’s offenses for 2026. The Falcons, however, have yet to decide between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback.

NFC WEST

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford is entering his sixth season as the Rams' starting quarterback. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team

Starting quarterback

Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy

Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold

The starting quarterbacks in the loaded NFC West division include the reigning NFL MVP in Matthew Stafford and a reigning Super Bowl champion in Sam Darnold. The 49ers will again roll with Brock Purdy under center, while Jacoby Brissett will start for the Cardinals after inking a new deal with the club earlier this summer.

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Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a senior NFL news writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.

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