Being a starting quarterback in the NFL is the most important position in sports. With the football in their hands on (almost) every offensive play, they shoulder an immense amount of responsibility and are expected to make the right decision every time—with the ultimate goal of leading their team to victory.

If quarterbacks fail to perform at a satisfactory level—whether that be due to poor play or an injury—they can easily be replaced, as evidenced by the 63(!) signal-callers who started a game across the regular season and playoffs in 2025.

Each week, 32 players in the NFL have the pleasure of being named their club’s starting quarterback. Here's a look at all of them.

This list will be updated throughout the 2026 season as benchings, injuries and more take place across the league. A running list of those who have been hurt (or replaced) will also live at the bottom of this article. Backup quarterbacks will have an asterisk next to their name in each division's chart.

All 32 NFL starting quarterbacks: Week 1

AFC EAST

Josh Allen and Drake Maye are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Buffalo Bills Josh Allen New England Patriots Drake Maye New York Jets Geno Smith Miami Dolphins Malik Willis

Leading the charge in the AFC East are 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen for the Bills and ’25 MVP runner-up Drake Maye for the Patriots. Elsewhere, Geno Smith returns to the team that drafted him in the Jets and Malik Willis will start under center for the Dolphins —who signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason.

AFC NORTH

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow both dealt with injuries last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers

Much to the dismay of Browns fans, Deshaun Watson was named Cleveland’s starting quarterback by coach Todd Monken to begin the 2026 season. The rest of the division, meanwhile, is running it back with veterans Joe Burrow (Bengals), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Aaron Rodgers (Steelers).

AFC SOUTH

Daniel Jones is coming off a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2025 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Houston Texans C.J. Stroud Indianapolis Colts Daniel Jones Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence Tennessee Titans Cam Ward

The four quarterbacks who started the 2025 season in the AFC South will do the same in ’26. Among them are Cam Ward, entering his second season with the Titans, and Daniel Jones, returning to the Colts after an Achilles tendon tear prematurely ended his breakout first campaign in Indianapolis.

AFC WEST

Bo Nix is entering his third season as the Broncos starting quarterback. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Denver Broncos Bo Nix Kansas City Chiefs TBD Las Vegas Raiders TBD Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert

While Bo Nix and Justin Herbert are the returning starters for the Broncos and Chargers, respectively, the AFC West still has two quarterback spots up for grabs. Well, sort of. Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is rehabbing from a torn ACL and—while he’s on track in his recovery —the Chiefs have yet to say whether he’ll be ready for Week 1. Additionally, the Raiders have yet to name Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza as their starter.

NFC EAST

Jayden Daniels missed 10 games last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott New York Giants Jaxson Dart Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels

2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is back to lead the Commanders this season after missing a majority of the ’25 campaign with various injuries. He joins Dak Prescott, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Hurts as the NFC East’s starting quarterbacks.

NFC NORTH

Caleb Williams and Jared Goff were both No. 1 draft picks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Detroit Lions Jared Goff Green Bay Packers Jordan Love Minnesota Vikings Kyler Murray

The NFC North officially has three former No. 1 picks starting at quarterback after the Vikings tabbed Kyler Murray as their guy this summer. The others are Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jared Goff (Lions). Jordan Love, a former first-round pick himself, is back for his fourth season as the Packers’ franchise signal-caller.

NFC SOUTH

Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Atlanta Falcons TBD Carolina Panthers Bryce Young New Orleans Saints Tyler Shough Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield

Bryce Young (Panthers), Tyler Shough (Saints) and Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) all remain at the helm of their team’s offenses for 2026. The Falcons, however, have yet to decide between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback.

NFC WEST

Matthew Stafford is entering his sixth season as the Rams' starting quarterback. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Starting quarterback Arizona Cardinals Jacoby Brissett Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy Seattle Seahawks Sam Darnold

The starting quarterbacks in the loaded NFC West division include the reigning NFL MVP in Matthew Stafford and a reigning Super Bowl champion in Sam Darnold. The 49ers will again roll with Brock Purdy under center, while Jacoby Brissett will start for the Cardinals after inking a new deal with the club earlier this summer .