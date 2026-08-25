Complete List of Every Starting NFL Quarterback for 2026 Season, Updated Weekly
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Being a starting quarterback in the NFL is the most important position in sports. With the football in their hands on (almost) every offensive play, they shoulder an immense amount of responsibility and are expected to make the right decision every time—with the ultimate goal of leading their team to victory.
If quarterbacks fail to perform at a satisfactory level—whether that be due to poor play or an injury—they can easily be replaced, as evidenced by the 63(!) signal-callers who started a game across the regular season and playoffs in 2025.
Each week, 32 players in the NFL have the pleasure of being named their club’s starting quarterback. Here's a look at all of them.
This list will be updated throughout the 2026 season as benchings, injuries and more take place across the league. A running list of those who have been hurt (or replaced) will also live at the bottom of this article. Backup quarterbacks will have an asterisk next to their name in each division's chart.
All 32 NFL starting quarterbacks: Week 1
AFC EAST
Team
Starting quarterback
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
New York Jets
Geno Smith
Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis
Leading the charge in the AFC East are 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen for the Bills and ’25 MVP runner-up Drake Maye for the Patriots. Elsewhere, Geno Smith returns to the team that drafted him in the Jets and Malik Willis will start under center for the Dolphins—who signed him to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason.
AFC NORTH
Team
Starting quarterback
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers
Much to the dismay of Browns fans, Deshaun Watson was named Cleveland’s starting quarterback by coach Todd Monken to begin the 2026 season. The rest of the division, meanwhile, is running it back with veterans Joe Burrow (Bengals), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Aaron Rodgers (Steelers).
AFC SOUTH
Team
Starting quarterback
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward
The four quarterbacks who started the 2025 season in the AFC South will do the same in ’26. Among them are Cam Ward, entering his second season with the Titans, and Daniel Jones, returning to the Colts after an Achilles tendon tear prematurely ended his breakout first campaign in Indianapolis.
AFC WEST
Team
Starting quarterback
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
Kansas City Chiefs
TBD
Las Vegas Raiders
TBD
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
While Bo Nix and Justin Herbert are the returning starters for the Broncos and Chargers, respectively, the AFC West still has two quarterback spots up for grabs. Well, sort of. Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is rehabbing from a torn ACL and—while he’s on track in his recovery—the Chiefs have yet to say whether he’ll be ready for Week 1. Additionally, the Raiders have yet to name Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza as their starter.
NFC EAST
Team
Starting quarterback
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott
New York Giants
Jaxson Dart
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is back to lead the Commanders this season after missing a majority of the ’25 campaign with various injuries. He joins Dak Prescott, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Hurts as the NFC East’s starting quarterbacks.
NFC NORTH
Team
Starting quarterback
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray
The NFC North officially has three former No. 1 picks starting at quarterback after the Vikings tabbed Kyler Murray as their guy this summer. The others are Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jared Goff (Lions). Jordan Love, a former first-round pick himself, is back for his fourth season as the Packers’ franchise signal-caller.
NFC SOUTH
Team
Starting quarterback
Atlanta Falcons
TBD
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young
New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young (Panthers), Tyler Shough (Saints) and Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) all remain at the helm of their team’s offenses for 2026. The Falcons, however, have yet to decide between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback.
NFC WEST
Team
Starting quarterback
Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy
Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold
The starting quarterbacks in the loaded NFC West division include the reigning NFL MVP in Matthew Stafford and a reigning Super Bowl champion in Sam Darnold. The 49ers will again roll with Brock Purdy under center, while Jacoby Brissett will start for the Cardinals after inking a new deal with the club earlier this summer.
Mike Kadlick is a senior NFL news writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.