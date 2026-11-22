The Buffalo Bills stepped on a rake, so to speak, when they faced the Miami Dolphins last season in November.

Miami, which was 2-7 at the time, posted a 30-13 home victory over the Bills, who entered with a 6-2 record. Buffalo was a 7.5-point road favorite entering the game.

This time, however, the situation is less conducive to a potential upset by the Dolphins.

Not only is Miami (1-8) the road team for the Week 11 matchup against Buffalo (8-1), running back De'Von Achane and quarterback Malik Willis are unavailable for the visitors. Ollie Gordon and former Syracuse starter Kyle McCord will start in place of the aforementioned duo.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I never focus on the records. It's all about what the tape shows. You watch a lot of the [Miami] games, you watch in the fourth quarter and it's seven-point games. It's them having leads," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

Although they lost all four games, the Dolphins covered the point spread in recent outings against the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts while pushing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Massive point spread almost always signals straight-up victory

The Bills are the largest favorite they've been thus far this season for the November 22 home game against the Dolphins. Buffalo is favored by a 16.5-point margin (per DraftKings) for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo has only lost thrice outright in its history when favored by at least 14.5 points (h/t WGR's Joe Dibiase). The last time it happened was during November 2021 when the Bills lost, 9-6, to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a 14.5-point road favorite.

The other two instances occurred in back-to-back weeks during the 1992 season. The Bills lost, 16-13, to the Colts in overtime as a 16.5-point road favorite one week before losing, 24-17, to the Jets as a 17-point home favorite.

The Bills are a 16.5 point favorite against the Dolphins. They have lost as a two touchdown or more favorite only three times in their history.



1992: NYJ 24 - BUF 17 (-17)

1992: IND 16 - BUF 13 (-16.5)

2021: JAX 9 - BUF 6 (-14.5)



The two 1992 games were in BACK TO BACK WEEKS. — Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) November 19, 2026

While no one will be surprised if the Dolphins were to keep the final outcome within a 16.5-point margin on Sunday, the likelihood of them escaping Orchard Park with an outright upset victory is slim.

According to OptaStats, in games "between a team with one loss or fewer and a team with one win or fewer in Week 11 or later, the team with the better record has won in all eight previous matchups by an average of 22.6 points since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970."

With Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) hanging on to his leg, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pitches the ball away only to have it intercepted by Josh Allen (41) late in the third quarter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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