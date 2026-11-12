Who Is Former Syracuse QB That Bills Will Face When Dolphins Visit Orchard Park?

The Buffalo Bills own the Miami Dolphins, having won 14 of 17 games against them in the Josh Allen era. Miami has started four quarterbacks over that span, and that will change to five come November 22, but it won't be the one Buffalo expected.

Malik Willis, who signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins in free agency, was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with a groin injury, leading them to turn to a QB who some Bills fans who also follow the Syracuse Orange in upstate New York may know well.

That man is Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 who has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap. However, his pedigree offers talking points that could provide a surprising test for a Bills secondary that just added safety Amani Hooker at the trade deadline.

Who is Kyle McCord?

Kyle McCord #Syracuse



Opposite-hash back-shoulder target off a seven-step drop with PA component and pressure up the middle. #NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/lRpJWyWWjN — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 9, 2025

Before being drafted by his hometown Eagles, McCord was rated a five-star recruit by Rivals (No. 5 QB, No. 25 overall) out of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia in the 2021 class, which includes NFL stars like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye and 2025 Bills draftees Jordan Hancock and Landon Jackson.

McCord began his collegiate career at Ohio State, sitting behind C.J. Stroud for two seasons before taking the reins in 2023. That year, he threw 24 touchdowns to six interceptions, helping lead the Buckeyes to a Cotton Bowl appearance.

McCord did not play in that game, though, as he entered the transfer portal and signed with Syracuse. In 2024, he led the FBS with 4,779 passing yards, throwing 34 TDs to 12 picks and leading the Orange to a 10-3 record, including a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State, before entering the draft.

What has Kyle McCord done in NFL?

Kyle McCord threads the needle to Will Sheppard 🪡



GBvsDEN on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MwIrm3X9la — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026

As McCord entered the NFL, scouts noted his quick release, accuracy and pocket presence, while adding that he struggled with decision-making and had limited mobility.

McCord went 24 of 56 for 192 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions in three preseason games in 2025, but he erupted in the 2026 preseason, going 46 of 70 for 440 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions with the Green Bay Packers.

Following the 2026 preseason, Green Bay shipped McCord to the Dolphins for a 2028 sixth-round pick, and he will make his first start on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts before going to Buffalo.

Which receivers will Kyle McCord rely on?

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) stays in bounds and avoids New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) for a touchdown reception during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 10 of 2025, running back De'Von Achane ran for a season-high 174 yards against Buffalo on 22 carries, including a 59-yard touchdown. He also led Miami with 67 catches, notching 488 yards and four touchdowns in the process. However, his season was cut short three games in.

Achane tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning McCord will be hard-pressed to find a consistent target to throw to against a Bills defense that has improved greatly in its last two games.

Right now, Caleb Douglas, a third-round rookie out of Texas Tech, is Miami's top receiver. He leads Miami with 15.6 yards per reception, with 19 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns despite missing three games with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere, Malik Washington leads Miami with 33 catches and 350 yards, while tight end Greg Dulcich and fellow rookies Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. are Miami's other main options.

McCord may be well-received by the Buffalo faifthful, but the Bills' defense will make sure his first trip to Western New York is anything but that.

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