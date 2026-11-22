NFL Prediction Panel Backs Heavily-Favored Bills to Escape Landmine vs. Dolphins
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There's certainly the possibility of the Buffalo Bills (8-1) subconsciously overlooking the Miami Dolphins (1-8) when the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) are set to visit four days later.
Will the looming marquee Thanksgiving night matchup be enough to trip up the Bills in Week 11? Will the "trap game" myth come to life on November 22 in Orchard Park?
Not on head coach Joe Brady's watch.
"The only game is this week. If we ever approach it differently, then we're not doing everything we can to win this football game. We'll worry about next week, next week," said Brady.
Whether or not they've listened to Brady's comments, Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel isn't buying stock in the Dolphins' upset chances. As they did last week when Buffalo visited the New York Jets, all eight panelists agree on this one.
The Bills are once again an unanimous selection to win this week. As always, the SI expert picks are straight up.
When it comes to the betting line, the Bills have hovered as a massive 16.5-point home favorite (per DraftKings). For reference, Buffalo covered as an 8.5-point road favorite over the Jets last Sunday. The Bills are 7-2 against the spread this season.
Josh Allen respects Dolphins' defense
For a quarterback who has a 14-3 lifetime record against the Dolphins, Allen doesn't view the Week 11 opponent as any type of "cakewalk."
In fact, he was highly complimentary of Miami's defense when addressing reporters this past Wednesday.
"If you were looking at strictly records, one win compared to eight. You turn on the tape of that defense, they're doing some fantastic things. I'm not just saying that," said Allen.
Despite their lopsided win-loss record, the Dolphins rank fairly high in multiple defensive categories. Miami sits 10th overall in total defense (320.6). Their pass defense (202.1) ranks seventh out of 32 teams.
"They are very sticky. That scheme is freakin awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They're very in sync," said Allen.
Key injuries for Week 11 matchup
As is almost always the case at this point in the NFL season, neither team is completely healthy for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park.
The Bills have ruled out defensive starters Christian Benford and Dorian Williams. Meanwhile, starting tight end Dalton Kincaid is doubtful to play due to a thumb injury.
The Dolphins will once again play without star running back De'Von Achane and staring signal caller Malik Willis. Ollie Gordon and former Syracuse starter Kyle McCord are the replacements.
MMQB Week 11 Game Picks
Bills vs. Dolphins
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Eva Geitheim, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.