There's certainly the possibility of the Buffalo Bills (8-1) subconsciously overlooking the Miami Dolphins (1-8) when the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) are set to visit four days later.

Will the looming marquee Thanksgiving night matchup be enough to trip up the Bills in Week 11? Will the "trap game" myth come to life on November 22 in Orchard Park?

Not on head coach Joe Brady's watch.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The only game is this week. If we ever approach it differently, then we're not doing everything we can to win this football game. We'll worry about next week, next week," said Brady.

Whether or not they've listened to Brady's comments, Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel isn't buying stock in the Dolphins' upset chances. As they did last week when Buffalo visited the New York Jets, all eight panelists agree on this one.

The Bills are once again an unanimous selection to win this week. As always, the SI expert picks are straight up.

When it comes to the betting line, the Bills have hovered as a massive 16.5-point home favorite (per DraftKings). For reference, Buffalo covered as an 8.5-point road favorite over the Jets last Sunday. The Bills are 7-2 against the spread this season.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) scores a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen respects Dolphins' defense

For a quarterback who has a 14-3 lifetime record against the Dolphins, Allen doesn't view the Week 11 opponent as any type of "cakewalk."

In fact, he was highly complimentary of Miami's defense when addressing reporters this past Wednesday.

"If you were looking at strictly records, one win compared to eight. You turn on the tape of that defense, they're doing some fantastic things. I'm not just saying that," said Allen.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson (44) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their lopsided win-loss record, the Dolphins rank fairly high in multiple defensive categories. Miami sits 10th overall in total defense (320.6). Their pass defense (202.1) ranks seventh out of 32 teams.

"They are very sticky. That scheme is freakin awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They're very in sync," said Allen.

Key injuries for Week 11 matchup

As is almost always the case at this point in the NFL season, neither team is completely healthy for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park.

The Bills have ruled out defensive starters Christian Benford and Dorian Williams. Meanwhile, starting tight end Dalton Kincaid is doubtful to play due to a thumb injury.

The Dolphins will once again play without star running back De'Von Achane and staring signal caller Malik Willis. Ollie Gordon and former Syracuse starter Kyle McCord are the replacements.

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) carries the ball in front of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MMQB Week 11 Game Picks

Bills vs. Dolphins

Albert Breer, senior reporter

Pick: Bills

Eva Geitheim, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Bills

Mike Kadlick, senior news writer

Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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