The Buffalo Bills will host the one-win Miami Dolphins on November 22 with the seven-win Kansas City Chiefs on deck for a Thanksgiving night meeting.

Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady, however, isn't looking ahead, and he's not planning to hold anything back against the Dolphins.

"The only game is this week. If we ever approach it differently, then we're not doing everything we can to win this football game. We'll worry about next week, next week," said Brady when asked if he'd consider possibly resting an injured player against Miami.

"I think it's always been disrespectful to the players and the profession when people think one game is less important or is gonna be easier," said Brady.

While the Bills (8-1) are currently a 16.5-point home favorite on the betting line (per DraftKings), and own a 14-3 straight-up record against the Dolphins (1-8) when Josh Allen starts at quarterback, Brady expects nothing less than a dog fight.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I never focus on the records. It's all about what the tape shows. You watch a lot of the [Miami] games, you watch in the fourth quarter and it's seven-point games. It's them having leads," said Brady.

In back-to-back weeks before their bye, the Dolphins lost by five points on the road against the Minnesota Vikings before a 31-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 8, the Dolphins squandered a second-half lead in a five-point setback to the New England Patriots. Last time out, they dropped a two-point decision on the road to the Indianapolis Colts.

As an underdog, Miami covered the point spread in three of those four losses and pushed against the Bengals.

"You can never just wake up and think you can just roll out of bed and be able to go out and execute. It's too hard," said Brady. "Credit to the guys in that we have in that locker room for not approaching it any differently."

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

'I don't know what the hell that means'

The Bills experienced a letdown at the hands of the Dolphins a little more than one year ago in Miami.

In what was billed as a highly winnable game for Buffalo, the Dolphins posted a 30-13 outright victory as 7.5-point home favorites. Brady, who is in his first season as head coach, was the Bills' offensive coordinator that day.

"It's always drove me crazy whenever people were like 'hey, that week, or this week, is a winnable game.' I don't know what the hell that means," said Brady on Wednesday in Orchard Park when asked about the challenges of being a favorite.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (94) celebrate during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady, who has the Bills off to their best start since 1991, is focused sorely on Miami right now.

"There's never been a week that I've coached that I've worked any less or I felt like it was any easier, I didn't come out of the game absolutely exhausted from the chess match of it," said Brady.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

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