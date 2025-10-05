How to watch Bills vs Patriots, NFL Week 5: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Buffalo Bills are back in prime time this weekend as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
Adding more interest to this game is the debut of Buffalo's 'Rivalries Uniform', which is an all-white look that's been met with praise. As good as the uniforms look, fans are more concerned with what happens on the field.
Buffalo is looking for a 5-0 start while also aiming for a 3-0 record in the AFC East. Below is all the information needed to watch the game and see if the Bills can remain on fire.
Bills vs. Patriots, NFL Week 5: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, October 5
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, NY
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Info: NBC/Peacock
Betting Odds: Bills -8.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Patriots Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Bills vs. Patriots on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
With the Week 5 showdown taking place on NBC, fans will be able to stream via the Peacock platform, which can be viewed on any device.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for either service and download the respective app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
