On the day before the draft, I considered the best-case scenario for the Buffalo Bills in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Now that draft day has arrived, it’s time to present what I foresee actually happening when the Bills make their seven selections over three days in Pittsburgh. There are several positions that Buffalo needs to bolster through the draft, and here is how things will play out this weekend.

Bills trade out of first round

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In a move many have anticipated before the draft begins, the Bills will move out of the first round and add additional draft capital in the form of two top-100 selections. In this projected scenario, Buffalo makes a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to shift eight slots to pick No. 34, the second selection of the second round, while also picking up Arizona’s third-rounder at No. 65.

With the 34th overall pick, Buffalo lands Georgia linebacker CJ Allen to help fortify its leaky run defense, which allowed opponents to rip off 5.1 yards per carry in 2025, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

Later, with their first of two third-round selections, the Bills draft Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell. Buffalo has made it a point to vastly improve its pass-catching corps this offseason, and Bell’s selection would help them take another step in that direction. The former Cardinals WR recorded 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns before an injury limited his final collegiate season to just 11 games.

Buffalo drafts depth in the back end

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With their original third-rounder at pick No. 91, the Bills add a player in the secondary in Texas’ Malik Muhammad, who will help fill out a cornerback room headlined by starters Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston, but lacking adequate depth. Like the two aforementioned prospects, Buffalo previously met with Muhammad during the predraft process, expressing their interest in the mechanically sound coverage man.

Next up for the Bills is the 126th overall pick in Round 4, where they select another player in the secondary, this time a safety in TCU’s Bud Clark. I previously termed Clark as the Bills’ best option in Round 4, and I think my prognostication becomes reality with the 6-foot, 190-pound rangy defensive back. Clark has recorded 15 interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the past four seasons and would be a nice future pairing alongside Cole Bishop.

Continuing to address roster holes in Round 5

Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) runs the ball as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Bills have two picks, nearly back-to-back, in the fifth round at Nos. 165 and 168, where they finally address the edge rusher position. Their first of two fifth-rounders came from the Chicago Bears in the trade for wide receiver DJ Moore, which I believe will turn into Wisconsin’s Mason Reiger. The 23-year-old received a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 83 in 2025, ranked 65th out of over 850 graded players.

Then, at pick No. 168, the Bills bring in a hometown favorite, once again adding at the linebacker position with University at Buffalo standout Red Murdock, who set an FBS record with 17 career forced fumbles, exceeding the previous record recorded by former UB defender Khalil Mack. The Bills missed out on using a late-round flyer on Buffalo’s Shaun Dolac in 2025 and won’t make the same mistake when Murdock is sitting on the board midway through Day 3.

Filling in the offensive line

Mississippi offensive lineman Diego Pounds (OL39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With its penultimate selection in this year’s draft, the Bills use pick No. 182 in Round 6 on an offensive lineman to help address the holes left behind by the free-agent departures of David Edwards and Ryan Van Demark, the team’s former starting left guard and swing tackle, respectively. Diego Pounds of Ole Miss is the pick here, as Buffalo finds a player who can potentially turn into its next contributor on the outside of its front five.

Finally, a dart throw

To round things out with pick No. 220, the Bills draft Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, formerly a highly-touted prospect who flamed during a lost season with the Tigers in 2025. His athleticism would fit nicely in a potential backup role behind Josh Allen. Buffalo brought back Kyle Allen to take on the role of QB2, but if they use a pick on a signal caller, there would suddenly be a quarterback controversy of sorts.

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