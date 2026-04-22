Bills NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round
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The Buffalo Bills hold seven selections in this weekend’s 2026 NFL Draft, and there are a few prospects who stand out as clear targets for the team in various rounds throughout the process.
The Bills are without a second-round pick, but are scheduled to make a selection in rounds three through seven, along with No. 26 overall.
While they could still move into Round 2 or perhaps add draft capital, or even shift their position elsewhere during the three-day process, as it stands on Wednesday, the focus is honed in on the first-, third-, fourth-, two fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks Buffalo has on its draft docket. There are many players whom the Bills could wind up selecting, but a few are proper fits entering a critical 2026 campaign.
Round 1: Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M
Following the addition of Bradley Chubb, the Bills remain in need of an added boost to their pass rush as it enters a new era of defense under first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard. The Bills are expected to play an attack-style under Leonhard’s leadership, and Howell’s proven track record to create chaos while pressuring quarterbacks at a high rate is a perfect fit for Buffalo in the first round. He received a Pro Football Focus pass rush grade of 90.3 in 2025, which was 26th among 852 graded players.
Round 3: Chris Brazzell II, wide receiver, Louisville
The Bills brought in DJ Moore to bolster the wide receiver position before free agency, but they still need more if they hope to keep pace with the other top teams in the conference under first-year head coach Joe Brady. Brazzell II is a massive target, measuring 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. He also ran a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, making him an explosive prospect for the Bills to target if he’s available in the third round.
Round 4: Bud Clark, safety, TCU
Clark has plenty of experience as a ball hawk while also delivering strong physical ability that helped him finish with 56 tackles and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in 2025. The Bills drafted Cole Bishop in the second round of the 2024 draft, and he has helped lock down one of the two starting roles at safety. As Bills OnSI's Randy Gurzi previously wrote, he and Clark could pair well together for years to come if he’s the pick for the Bills in Round 4.
Round 5: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, linebacker, TCU
The Bills are known to fall in love with players from certain schools [see: Ray Davis, Maxwell Hairston, Deone Walker at Kentucky], so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them select two Horned Frog defenders back-to-back in the mid-to-late rounds. Elarms-Orr had a predraft visit with the Bills as the team hopes to replace veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson, both of whom remain free agents.
Round 6: Landon Robinson, defensive tackle, Navy
Robinson is a freak athlete with immense strength, and while he wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, there’s no question he is one of the more underrated and intriguing defensive tackle prospects entering the draft. His leadership ability is also a plus, which will be critical for the Bills to add under Brady’s new leadership. Buffalo visited Robinson's private workout earlier this offseason.
Round 7: Jalon Daniels, quarterback, Kansas
Finally, a dart throw in the seventh round, and perhaps the Bills’ final selection of the draft. Daniels is highly athletic and could serve as the team’s backup quarterback of the future, as Bills OnSI's Ralph Ventre previously wrote. Buffalo brought back Kyle Allen through free agency to play behind Josh Allen this season, but they could benefit from bringing in a younger, low-cost option to keep around for years to come.
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Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky