Bills NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The Buffalo Bills hold seven selections in this weekend’s 2026 NFL Draft, and there are a few prospects who stand out as clear targets for the team in various rounds throughout the process.

The Bills are without a second-round pick, but are scheduled to make a selection in rounds three through seven, along with No. 26 overall.

While they could still move into Round 2 or perhaps add draft capital, or even shift their position elsewhere during the three-day process, as it stands on Wednesday, the focus is honed in on the first-, third-, fourth-, two fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks Buffalo has on its draft docket. There are many players whom the Bills could wind up selecting, but a few are proper fits entering a critical 2026 campaign.

Round 1: Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) blocks Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following the addition of Bradley Chubb, the Bills remain in need of an added boost to their pass rush as it enters a new era of defense under first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard. The Bills are expected to play an attack-style under Leonhard’s leadership, and Howell’s proven track record to create chaos while pressuring quarterbacks at a high rate is a perfect fit for Buffalo in the first round. He received a Pro Football Focus pass rush grade of 90.3 in 2025, which was 26th among 852 graded players.

Round 3: Chris Brazzell II, wide receiver, Louisville

Chris Brazzell II makes a catch during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills brought in DJ Moore to bolster the wide receiver position before free agency, but they still need more if they hope to keep pace with the other top teams in the conference under first-year head coach Joe Brady. Brazzell II is a massive target, measuring 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. He also ran a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, making him an explosive prospect for the Bills to target if he’s available in the third round.

Round 4: Bud Clark, safety, TCU

TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Clark has plenty of experience as a ball hawk while also delivering strong physical ability that helped him finish with 56 tackles and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in 2025. The Bills drafted Cole Bishop in the second round of the 2024 draft, and he has helped lock down one of the two starting roles at safety. As Bills OnSI's Randy Gurzi previously wrote, he and Clark could pair well together for years to come if he’s the pick for the Bills in Round 4.

Round 5: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, linebacker, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bills are known to fall in love with players from certain schools [see: Ray Davis, Maxwell Hairston, Deone Walker at Kentucky], so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them select two Horned Frog defenders back-to-back in the mid-to-late rounds. Elarms-Orr had a predraft visit with the Bills as the team hopes to replace veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson, both of whom remain free agents.

Round 6: Landon Robinson, defensive tackle, Navy

Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) runs on na fake punt during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Commanders Field. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Robinson is a freak athlete with immense strength, and while he wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, there’s no question he is one of the more underrated and intriguing defensive tackle prospects entering the draft. His leadership ability is also a plus, which will be critical for the Bills to add under Brady’s new leadership. Buffalo visited Robinson's private workout earlier this offseason.

Round 7: Jalon Daniels, quarterback, Kansas

East quarterback Jalon Daniels (15) throws the ball against the West during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Finally, a dart throw in the seventh round, and perhaps the Bills’ final selection of the draft. Daniels is highly athletic and could serve as the team’s backup quarterback of the future, as Bills OnSI's Ralph Ventre previously wrote. Buffalo brought back Kyle Allen through free agency to play behind Josh Allen this season, but they could benefit from bringing in a younger, low-cost option to keep around for years to come.

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