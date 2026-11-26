The Buffalo Bills focused more on rest and recovery than actual physical practice reps during the short week leading into their highly-anticipated Thanksgiving night home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills didn't hold a full practice, opting instead for only meetings on Monday and back-to-back walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. As a result all practice participation is estimated.

Buffalo started the week with 14 players officially dealing with injuries. Nine of those players, which include defensive lineman Ed Oliver and right tackle Spencer Brown, were tabbed as full participants on Wednesday and have been cleared for the 8:20 p.m. ET holiday kickoff.

Meanwhile, the remaining five injured players, four of whom are starters, are questionable to face the Chiefs on November 26.

On offense, it's tight end Dalton Kincaid and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence. On defense, there's uncertainty around the availability of cornerback Christian Benford, inside linebacker Dorian Williams and rotational lineman TJ Sanders.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) lays a hard hit on New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid, Benford, Williams and Sanders all missed the November 22 game against the Miami Dolphins.

On a positive note, Brown, outside linebacker Greg Rousseau and backup safety Damar Hamlin all progressed from limited to full participation during the short week and are ready to go against Kansas City.

Will Dalton Kincaid return to lineup?

Kincaid saw only two more snaps after injuring his thumb against the New York Jets on November 15 when he got tangled up with linebacker Demario Davis on a third-quarter red zone play.

After not practicing in Week 11, the Bills ruled the tight end as doubtful to face the Dolphins. When asked if Kincaid was close to being available for the November 22 game, head coach Joe Brady said "yeah."

Kincaid also apparently told reporters on Tuesday that he should be out there come Thursday night.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) fights for yards against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Christian Benford's groin need another week?

Benford strained his groin in the second half against the Jets in Week 10. He left early and did not return.

After missing three consecutive practices in Week 11, Benford was ruled out for the Dolphins game. He kicked off the short week by logging a DNP before progressing to limited participation.

With wet conditions expected, and only 11 days since the injury, Benford may find himself scratched again this week. Returning in fewer than two weeks from a mild groin strain seems a bit overly ambitious.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will O'Cyrus Torrence's ironman streak end?

Torrence came out of the November 22 win with an ankle injury, but it isn't apparent when, during the game, it occurred. He was estimated as limited all three days.

It's worth noting that the right guard has never missed a start since being drafted in 2023. Should he be unavailable, veteran Austin Corbett will presumably start in his place.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) prpares to block Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) in the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 12)

WEENESDAY

CB Christian Benford (groin) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP

(Game: - )



RT Spencer Brown (back) — FP

(Game: - )



S Damar Hamlin (toe/neck) — FP

(Game: - )



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — FP

(Game: - )



S Amani Hooker (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP

(Game: - )



DL Ed Oliver (oblique) — FP

(Game: - )



OLB Greg Rousseau (back) — FP

(Game: - )



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



G O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — LP

(Game: Questionable)

TUESDAY

CB Christian Benford (groin) — LP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP



RT Spencer Brown (back) — FP



S Damar Hamlin (toe/neck) — FP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — FP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — FP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL Ed Oliver (oblique) — FP



OLB Greg Rousseau (back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle) — LP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — LP

MONDAY

CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP



RT Spencer Brown (back) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe/neck) — LP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — FP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — FP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL Ed Oliver (oblique) — FP



OLB Greg Rousseau (back) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (ankle) — LP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — LP

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