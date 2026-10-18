Josh Allen Missing Top WR in Week 6 as Bills Announce Inactives at Raiders

Quarterback Josh Allen has his full arsenal available, sans wide receiver DJ Moore, as the Buffalo Bills battle the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The Bills scratched Moore, their No. 1 wide receiver, for the second game in a row due to an AC joint injury that dates back to Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

After reaggravating the injury against the New England Patriots in Week 4, Moore was held out against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, seemingly to his chagrin. It was the veteran's first missed game since December 2020, ending his streak of 91 consecutive appearances spanning three different teams.

Moore did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before participating on a limited basis on Friday. He was officially questionable to play.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No one's gonna be 100 percent healthy right now. We just played a Monday night game. We're five weeks into the season. It's part of the grind. If guys can be out there, the anticipation is for them to be out there," said head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday.

With Moore down, fourth-round rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell is active for the second consecutive week. Even without his top target, who has 178 receiving yards and one TD over 132 offensive snaps, Allen should be able to exploit a vulnerable Raiders' defense.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Josh Palmer, who missed the October 12 win due to a shoulder injury suffered during practice, is active on Sunday against the Raiders.

Like Moore, defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss his second straight game. Oliver, who followed the same practice pattern as Moore this last week, banged up his knee during the October 4 loss to the Patriots.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran edge rusher Mike Danna along with rookie offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Ar'maj Reed-Adams round out the Bills' five-man inactive list. Buffalo declined to use either of its two practice squad elevations this week.

Along with Palmer, defensive lineman TJ Sanders and slot cornerback Dee Alford all carried questionable tags into Sunday. All three are active.

Bills' Week 6 Inactives

G Ar'maj Reed-Adams



T Jude Bowry



OLB Mike Danna



WR DJ Moore



DL Ed Oliver

Bills' active wide receivers (Week 6)

Khalil Shakir



Keon Coleman



Josh Palmer



Skyler Bell



Greg Dortch

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