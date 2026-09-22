Ex-NFL Team Physician Hints DJ Moore Can Realistically Return for Bills vs. Chargers

The Buffalo Bills are currently without their top wide receiver, but likely not for long.

Although DJ Moore did not return to the game after going down late in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, he may be able to participate, in a limited capacity, when the Bills resume practice on Wednesday, September 23 in Orchard Park.

“Hate to see 2 go down," said franchise quarterback Josh Allen after the 41-31 victory. "Hopefully we get him back soon, because what he does for our offense, you can't really measure it."

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore, who made five receptions for 100 yards in Week 1, has been a welcome addition to Allen's arsenal. Even when not targeted, the threat he poses opens up opportunities for other Bills' receivers.

The Bills, who have been off since the September 17 primetime home win, will host the Los Angeles Chargers for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on September 27.

Ex-NFL Team Doctor on what it will take for Moore to play in Week 3

On Sunday, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter confirmed that Moore sustained a shoulder injury that is unlikely to sideline him long term.

Dr. David Chao, who uses his 17 years experience as San Diego Chargers' team physician to analyze sports injuries, said that the reporting "fits what the video shows."

"By video, it was a clear AC joint sprain, a shoulder separation, not a clavicle fracture," said Chao in one of his Sports Injury Central online updates. "Is there a chance DJ Moore can play this next week, in Week 3? Yes, there's a couple more days rest, but he's likely to be limited at practice. [He] will likely need a game day AC joint injection to play effectively. In any case, it's non-surgical. No Injured Reserve, even short term [IR]."

Chao, also known as ProFootballDoc, correctly projected the timeline for Ed Oliver's torn bicep last year. He also provided accurate commentary on Allen's injury status during the playoffs.

Moore, who hit the ground hard while diving for a pass in the end zone, has built a reputation for durability. The 2018 first-round draft pick has not missed a NFL start since 2020, and that absence was due to a positive COVID test rather than injury.

Multiple signs seem to point toward Moore taking it easy in practice with the intention of seeing limited action on Sunday. Should the veteran WR1 be unavailable, look for the Bills to activate fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for the first time.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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