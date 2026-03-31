Bills' Joe Brady Reveals What Terrifies Him About Josh Allen

Joe Brady is tired of watching his franchise quarterback place himself in harm’s way.

While speaking at the NFL League Meetings, the Bills’ new head coach revealed his greatest terror regarding the performance of former MVP Josh Allen. It’s related to one of the things that makes him so great—his rushing ability.

“It’s real, and it’s tough,” said Brady on his desire for Allen to scale things back on Up and Adams. “Every time he gets hit, he gets sacked, if he’s on the ground. I mean, it terrifies me.”

Brady must have been scared to death throughout the 2025 season, when Allen was sacked a career-high 40 times.

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Sage advice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Brady also expressed his desire to see Allen avoid unnecessary contact moving forward.

“There’s a lot that comes with it,” he added. “And I know he is quote-unquote built different, like he pushes through it and he takes a lot of pride with it, but it’s still a hit that you don’t want him to take.”

As far as the plan to avoid those bone-rattling tackles moving forward, Brady says it’s a feeling-out process.

“As the season goes, you kind of see where we’re at in terms of how much—how many designed runs you want with him,” said the Bills’ head coach.

Overall, however, the idea is simple—get on the ground before the contact comes.

“You know, in the pass game, he is going to scramble and do some of those things,” said Brady. “I’m just hoping he continues to slide a little more.”

New look

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid (47) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Allen must be more vigilant entering the 2026 campaign, as he will have a new left guard beside him after David Edwards departed in free agency. Buffalo has a couple of options to replace Edwards, including a familiar face in Alec Anderson, along with free-agent addition Austin Corbett.

If the Bills hope to keep their quarterback clean throughout what will be his age-30 season, it will start with getting that position figured out. With that said, it will also come down to Allen’s decision-making and risk-taking tendencies to be dialed back just a bit to maintain his fortunate run health-wise.

Allen has compiled an impressive consecutive-start streak, battling through a number of ailments over the years to remain on the field. He underwent a procedure this offseason to repair a broken bone in his foot and was seen on crutches during Brady’s introductory press conference.

But he’s not getting any younger, and the Bills are wisely considering the best way to manage his style of play as he forges ahead into the later stages of his career.

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