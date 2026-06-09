Bills Michael Hoecht's Shocking Progress at Mandatory Minicamp Answers One Major Question

Michael Hoecht is a man on a mission.

The Buffalo Bills’ pass rusher displayed shocking progress in his recovery from a season-ending Achilles injury while on the field for the team’s mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 9 through 11 in Orchard Park.

According to multiple reports, Hoecht participated in individual drills on Tuesday, which is the first time we have seen him on the field with his teammates since his 2025 season was lost during a Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Per a video posted by WGR 550 AM’s Sal Capaccio, Hoecht displayed good burst off the edge while working through a defensive drill with one of the Bills’ coaches.

There are likely a few remaining hurdles for Hoecht to cross before he is back to full strength. With that said, what he showed Tuesday is that he has one step closer to accomplishing his initial goal of returning to action by July 1. That answers a huge question mark for the Bills with still over a month to go before training camp.

Hoecht joins a new-look Bills pass rush

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Hoecht back in the fold, at least partially, the Bills’ new-look pass rush is starting to come together. After the free-agent addition of veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb and second-round selection of Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker, Buffalo has continued to bolster its group on the outside of its defensive line.

Hoecht was one of the team’s big free-agent splashes a year ago, when he signed a three-year, $21 million contract. He went on to receive a six-game PED suspension which delayed the start of his first year in Buffalo. But upon his return, albeit a brief one, he was effective. Through just less than six quarters of play, Hoecht recorded two sacks, providing hope for what is to come if he can stay healthy and suspension-free this season.

Bills pecking order could get cloudy

Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There’s a chance Hoecht may have to fight for his spot in the pecking order entering Year 2 with the Bills. In addition to the big moves made by the Bills this offseason, they also brought in veteran free-agent EDGE Mike Danna.

That’s not to mention the investment the team made at the position a season ago, when they drafted Landon Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Jackson is expected to shift inside to a 4i-technique at defensive tackle. That should leave the team’s leading sack-getter from 2025, Greg Rousseau, Chubb, Parker, Hoecht and Danna as the top players at the position.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out and whether 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon can wiggle his way into the conversation. But with Hoecht looking like he will be ready for Week 1, the most significant reason for uncertainty surrounding the team’s group of pass rushers has all but been resolved with plenty of time before things start to ramp up later this summer.