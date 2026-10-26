Bills' Week 8 Injury Outlook: Will DJ Moore, Ed Oliver Be Ready to Face Ravens?

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their bye week with seemingly minimal injury concerns, but there are a few big names to monitor in Week 8.

While wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive lineman Ed Oliver were unavailable last time out against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, the rest has likely allowed them to get over their injuries.

Additionally, tight end Dalton Kincaid and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb warrant a check-in due to the fact they both left the Week 6 game in Las Vegas due to rib injuries. Neither issue has apparently lingered into Week 8 as the Bills prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 1.

Buffalo will host its first official Week 8 practice and media availability on Wednesday, October 28.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs for yards after making a catch with wide receiver DJ Moore (2) and Detroit Lions safety Christian Izien (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR DJ Moore

In an extremely rare development, Moore missed back-to-back games heading into the Week 7 bye.

After reaggravating his AC joint sprain against the New England Patriots on October 4, Moore was officially questionable in Weeks 5 and 6 before landing on the game day inactive list.

While Moore likely could have played through the shoulder problem, it seems a different line of thinking won out with the Bills opting to give him uninterrupted time for rest and recovery.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It [the rest] helped big time," said Moore during a Monday morning radio appearance on WGR 550.

All signs point to Moore being at full strength when the Bills host the Ravens.

DT Ed Oliver

Oliver left the Week 4 home game against the Patriots after taking a hit on the left leg in the knee area. He didn't return, and the Bills held him out of practice during Week 5 preparations for the Los Angeles Rams.

With Buffalo holding its Week 6 practices at UC Irvine prior to traveling to Las Vegas for the October 18 game, Oliver missed back-to-back days before finally returning to action, in a limited capacity on Friday, October 16.

Ruled questionable to play, the defensive tackle was ultimately scratched for the second game in a row. More than two hours prior to kickoff in Week 6, Oliver was seen working out on field with trainers at Allegiant Stadium.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) enters the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid left the midway through the third quarter on October 18 due to a ribs issue. After a trip to the locker room, the tight end returned to game action as the Bills took possession with 8:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Making a 14-yard reception three snaps into the drive, Kincaid was available the rest of the way. He made bye week appearances on the Pat McAfee Show and ESPN's College Gameday, giving indication he's ready to go when practice resumes.

Surprisingly, Kincaid recorded only one TD reception over the first six games, but he's capable of erupting at any moment.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) lines up before a play during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Bradley Chubb

Chubb suffered a ribs injury early during the second quarter against the Raiders in Week 6. He left the game, and the Bills subsequently ruled him questionable to return.

The starting edge rusher was available down the stretch, but Buffalo primarily deployed second-round rookie TJ Parker for the remainder of reps. It appeared as if there was no desire to risk potentially worsening the issue, especially heading into the bye week.

Chubb saw 21 of 66 defensive reps against the Raiders, but he'll likely resume his full-time role in Week 8.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) reacts after a sack against the Detroit Lions during the first half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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