Disrespected Bills’ Interior OL Receives Zero Backing in NFL Survey

Outside of franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who has been named the league’s top quarterback by more than one outlet in recent weeks, the Buffalo Bills’ overall roster isn’t getting much love from outsiders this offseason.

Even running back James Cook III, who was the league’s leading rusher last season, was slighted in a recent poll.

The hate seemingly knows no bounds this offseason as first-year head coach Joe Brady gets ready to embark on his rookie campaign in Western New York with a club that has failed to reach the Super Bowl with Allen under center despite reaching the AFC championship game twice in the last six seasons.

Buffalo Bills offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence (64) and Connor McGovern (66) are pictured during drills at a past training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo’s LG-C-RG trio garners no respect from league decision-makers

And, with that said, the most-recent insulting remarks—or, rather, lackthereof—made regarding Buffalo’s interior offensive line are quite telling in terms of how players like center Connor McGovern, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, as well as fellow guards Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett, are viewed by others around the league.

In short: it’s not pretty.

During ESPN’s recent series of rankings at each position according to a random survey given out to various decision-makers in the NFL this offseason, the Bills didn’t even have a player make the cut.

And, unlike franchise left tackle Dion “The Shnowman” Dawkins, who received an honorable mention just outside of ESPN’s top-10 recently, nor McGovern, Torrence, or any of the other interior offensive lineman on Buffalo’s roster received much recognition.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball while teammate Connor McGovern (66) blocks Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Pennel to the ground during the first half of an AFC divisional round game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While McGovern was mentioned as “also receiving votes” along with players like Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier, Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson, New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy, and a few others, there were also four other players who made the cut above that grouping in order be named “honorable mentions” like Dawkins was at the tackle position.

Bills’ 2025 LG-C duo earned hefty contracts this offseason, Torrence on the horizon

Buffalo’s former left guard David Edwards, who just signed a lucrative four-year, $61 million deal with the Saints this offseason, also didn’t sniff the list put out by ESPN on Sunday.

It certainly begs the question to be asked: were the contracts handed out to Edwards and McGovern—who inked a cushy four-year, $52 million contract of his own with the Bills in March prior to the start of free agency this spring—really worth it?

I mean, Edwards’ contract isn’t exactly relevant in terms of his importance to Buffalo anymore, but it is relevant in terms of how a player on last year’s roster is currently viewed by the other 31 franchises in professional football.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), and former Bills guard David Edwards (76) get ready to line up during first-half action of an NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on December 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, in addition to that matter, Buffalo’s right guard, O’Cyrus Torrence, is up for an extension of his own soon.

But, should the Bills really consider signing the fourth-year player to a new deal in the near future, as well?

That’s up for debate.

McGovern has been steady since his signing in 2023, but there’s still something left to be desired

Meanwhile, McGovern has made a fairly seamless transition to being Josh Allen’s right-hand man, so to speak, after making the switch from left guard to center with Buffalo back in 2024 after originally signing on with the team via free agency in March 2023.

However, despite that being the case, at the time of his most-recent extension this past March, McGovern was scheduled to be the fourth-highest paid center in the league for the upcoming year . . . which would fine, except for the unfortunate fact that he was the 15th-ranked center according to Pro Football Focus last season with an overall grade of 69.1.

So, there’s certainly a bit of a discrepancy between the pay in his check and his play on the field, especially considering he was just the 20th-ranked center in run blocking last year according to PFF with a lousy mark of 65.3.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern (66) gets out on the block as the ball is pitched to running back Ray Davis in the backfield during a past training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Dallas Cowboys’ draft pick also allowed 14 total pressures while in pass protection, and was flagged five times throughout the season.

He’s good, but he’s not great.

Bills could use boost from interior of the OL in ‘26

Clearly, there’s room for improvement: I’m sure quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook would concur.

Will it happen? I don’t know.

I probably wouldn’t hold my breath while waiting to see a substantial improvement from the interior of Buffalo’s offensive line this season.

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) reacts to a fumble recovery by the Philadelphia Eagles in Orchard Park, New York, on December 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, despite having respect for Torrence’s impressive consistency in staying on the field, even he received just a 59.8 overall grade according to PFF, which was only good for ranking 44th in the league out of 81 qualifying players for 2025.

Needless to say, outside of having solid bookend players in Dawkins and sixth-year veteran right tackle Spencer Brown, who is expected to make another leap forward of his own this season, the Bills could use at least somewhat of an uptick in production from the interior of their offensive line.

It’d provide a huge boost to the entire offensive unit. But, we’ll see if McGovern, Torrence, and Co. can pull it off soon.

Training camp is just around the bend.

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets a giant hug from center Connor McGovern (66) during the Bills' pre-practice warm-up routine during the team's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here’s the entire top-10 listing from ESPN, along with the honorable mentions, which includes both guards and centers:

1. Tyler Smith, Guard, Dallas Cowboys, Age: 25

2. Quenton Nelson, Guard, Indianapolis Colts, Age: 30

3. Creed Humphrey, Center, Kansas City Chiefs, Age: 27

4. Quinn Meinerz, Guard, Denver Broncos, Age: 27

5. Joe Thuney, Guard, Chicago Bears, Age: 33

6. Chris Lindstrom, Guard, Atlanta Falcons, Age: 29

7. Trey Smith, Guard, Kansas City Chiefs, Age: 27

8. Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Las Vegas Raiders, Age: 26

9. Peter Skoronski, Guard, Tennessee Titans, Age: 24

10. Aaron Brewer, Center, Miami Dolphins, Age: 28

Honorable Mentions:

1. Grey Zabel, Guard, Seattle Seahawks, Age: 24

2. Tyler Booker, Guard, Dallas Cowboys, Age: 22

3. Elgton Jenkins, Center/Guard, Cleveland Browns, Age: 30

4. Robert Hunt, Guard, Carolina Panthers, Age: 29