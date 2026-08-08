12 St. John Fisher Superlatives for Bills’ 2026 Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to their new home at the freshly opened $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium to continue training camp after spending nearly two weeks grinding it out on the practice fields at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

It was an incredibly abbreviated stay on the grounds of the private campus for the Bills compared to summers of the past, but it appeared to be a productive camp for first-year head coach Joe Brady’s squad nonetheless.

Some players’ stocks shot up the roster ranks, while others’ seemingly started plummeting down the drain through the first string of seven practices.

So, in the spirit of highlighting some of those performances—both good and bad—Bills ON SI has decided to put out some fun little “St. John Fisher Superlatives” for Bills Mafia to peruse through now that training camp has left the station in Pittsford: high school yearbook style!

Bills Mafia members pack into the stands to scream as Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) starts heading their way after Day 6 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, August 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In honor of the “12th man”, we’ve come up with a dozen. The summer of Bills’ roster battles isn’t over yet . . . not even close, but right now is a nice time to hit the reset button and see where things stand on Buffalo’s roster at this current point in time.

Without further ado, let’s get to it, folks.

Training Camp MVP — WR D.J. Moore

Buffalo Bills veteran receiver D.J. Moore pulls in a pass during positional drills on Day 5 of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This might be considered a bit of a cop out by some fans, but it’s simply an unavoidable fact. New Bills’ wide receiver D.J. Moore has been everything he was advertised to be—and more—since practices started at St. John Fisher University on July 29.

Through seven practices on the private campus, the 6-foot, 213-pound former Chicago Bears receiver's connection with quarterback Josh Allen has been electric, and the two appear as if they’re on the cusp of greatness in 2026.

Stefon Diggs who?

Second Player Stealing the Show — ILB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Buffalo Bills rookie linebackers Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) and Theron Gaines (54) stay after practice to chat with teammates at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Don’t worry, folks. Josh Allen is having a stellar camp, but he can’t receive all of the accolades. So, in an attempt to broaden fans’ horizons in terms of the current happenings on the roster, the player listed here isn’t Allen: it’s rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old former TCU standout linebacker has been absolutely sensational in his inaugural NFL training camp, and it appears as if he’s about to steal away a starting spot as we inch closer to the preseason.

If his dominance continues, fans will be hearing about Elarms-Orr for the duration of the season.

Rookie Causing Most Ruckus — CB Kani Walker

Buffalo Bills undrafted rookie defensive back Kani Walker (41) high-fives fans as he runs out onto the field during Day 2 of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of Moore and Elarms-Orr, there might not be any other player receiving more positive “pub” than undrafted rookie defensive back Kani Walker, who played collegiately for the University of Arkansas last fall.

He’s not in consideration to start or anything, but he looks as if he may lock up the fourth boundary cornerback spot with a solid preseason performance.

Bills’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was a former undrafted player himself, has taken notice.

“Obviously, (I’ve) got a little history with the undrafted thing, but you always like guys who are the underdog a little bit (and) that know they have something to prove,” Jim Leonhard said about Walker when speaking to the media ahead of Day 6 of training camp on Thursday.

Sep. 15, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Former Buffalo Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard (35) prepares for an incoming play during a past NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at the venue formerly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“To me, there’s an understanding of—certain guys just get (it)—like, they know that they have to shut their mouth, do their job, and just find a way to be noticed. . . . He’s playing really well.”

Walker has been the epitome of those words from Day 1 at St. John Fisher.

We’ll see if Walker can keep it up, but so far so good for the former Razorback, who also has ties to Buffalo’s new secondary coach Jay Valai from when the young playmaking defensive back attended the University of Oklahoma from 2022 to 2024.

According to Sports Reference, the Douglasville, Georgia, native racked up 48 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery under Valai, who was the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator prior to joining the Bills’ staff under Leonhard and first-year head coach Joe Brady earlier this offseason.

Most Impactful Veteran Newcomer on Defense — OLB Bradley Chubb

Buffalo Bills veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb cuts around a blocking sled during Day 2 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are several players that could be thrown in here, but thus far in training camp it’s been new outside linebacker Bradley Chubb who’s been particularly productive through the first two weeks of camp.

He’s gotten his hands on quarterback Josh Allen a few times—as much as he’s allowed to in a camp setting, anyway—and it looks like he’s awfully comfortable in Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme in Buffalo, which is similar to the one he played in while he was with the Denver Broncos from 2018 to midway through the 2022 season.

Most Impactful Veteran Newcomer on Offense — OL Austin Corbett

Buffalo Bills Austin Corbett (63) lines up against fellow interior offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62) during a drill at Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There aren’t too many notable veteran newcomers to speak of on the offensive side of the ball in Buffalo this summer that aren’t named Denniston Oliver Moore Jr., but longtime NFL interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett fits the “Bill”—pun definitely (and probably obnoxiously) intended—when it comes to being a player who’s made his presence felt through the first two weeks of camp at St. John Fisher.

Corbett is currently in a dead heat with fellow offensive lineman Alec Anderson for the starting left guard spot between left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern, so there’s no shortage of further possible impact to come from the former 2022 second-round pick, who’s spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Carolina Panthers through the first eight years of his career.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound one-time University of Nevada standout was a member of the Rams when the team won Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022. And, although he wasn’t a member of the coaching staff that season, Corbett also has ties to former Bills’ offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

Feb. 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Rams interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

So, he seemingly already speaks the same football language as players like Dawkins, McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Spencer Brown.

It’ll be interesting to see if Corbett can unseat the supposed favorite in Anderson with continued solid play in the preseason.

Most Likely to be Heard — S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Buffalo Bills veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) goes through warm-up drills before practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like I mentioned with Bradley Chubb, there are several newcomers on defense who have stood out positively in Pittsford this summer, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is one of those players.

But, everybody can’t be mentioned as the top free-agent addition.

So, with that said, Gardner-Johnson can go in this category. Whether it be on his social media accounts—or on the field before and after practice—the 28-year-old defensive back will make sure you hear what’s on his mind.

Most Likely to Dominate This Season — DL Ed Oliver

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) trains during Buffalo's mandatory veteran minicamp at One Bills Drive this spring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Ed Oliver struggled mightily with injuries last season. And, it’s incredibly unfortunate because—after his standout performance in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at the old Highmark Stadium—Oliver looked as if he was about to have a career year in 2025.

Instead, he saw the field for just 108 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference’s database.

Fellow veteran defender Michael Hoecht, who also dealt with a substantial injury last season, believes Oliver is the one player on defense that fans need to watch out for this year.

Hoecht’s thoughts on Buffalo’s terrorizing defensive tackle can be found here.

Most Likely to Surprise This Season — DL T.J. Sanders

Buffalo Bills defensive linemen T.J. Sanders (center) and DeWayne Carter (right) battle during positional drills on Day 5 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like the player mentioned above, defensive lineman T.J. Sanders struggled badly last year—both with injuries and with his performance between the white lines—in his first ever NFL season after entering the league last spring as a second-round pick of the Bills in the 2025 NFL Draft at pick No. 41 out of the University of South Carolina.

The team even traded up to acquire him.

However, it was fellow defensive lineman Deone Walker who wound up stealing the spotlight as rookies just one season ago.

With that said, Sanders appears to be more comfortable in Year Two, and there’s potential for him to become a quality contributor in Buffalo’s new 3-4 scheme.

The 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive lineman has been solid to start camp.

Most Likely to Disappoint This Season — ILB Dorian Williams

Buffalo Bills veteran inside linebacker Dorian Williams (42) cuts around a block during positional drills on the second day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year veteran Dorian Williams was projected to be the team’s second starting inside linebacker when OTAs began in Orchard Park, New York, this spring.

But, then Williams was unable to practice in May or June due to an undisclosed injury that he sustained, and rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who I mentioned above, took full advantage of his added opportunities.

And, through two weeks at St. John Fisher, it appears—at least right now—that Elarms-Orr is the man for the job beside fellow inside linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Williams could still wrangle it away from the youngster, but so far that seems like a tall task to ask of the former Tulane defender.

Most Important to Buffalo’s Success — QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a deep ball to the end zone to wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) during Day 4 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, August 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s not much that needs to be said here.

Bills’ franchise quarterback Josh Allen is a stud—a superstar—or whatever other supreme adjective you’d like to toss out there to describe the Firebaugh, California, native.

He fits them all.

The 30-year-old gunslinger has been lights out in his ninth NFL training camp, and the addition of players like receivers D.J. Moore and rookie Skyler Bell—as well as him now being a first-time father—have seemingly rejuvenated the University of Wyoming product.

This season could be one for the ages from Allen.

Second Most Important to Buffalo’s Success — DC Jim Leonhard

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with members of his staff on the sidelines prior to the start of training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like with Allen, there aren’t many words needed to describe the type of impact that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has had on Buffalo’s defense this offseason, as well as on the team as a whole.

He’s been everything fans have wanted from a defensive coach since the firing of former longtime head coach Sean McDermott, and the glimpses of what’s been shown in Pittsford this summer should have Bills Mafia ecstatic about the possibilities to come on that side of the ball this upcoming regular season and—hopefully—the postseason.

Best Redemption Story — OLB Michael Hoecht

Buffalo Bills EDGE rusher Michael Hoecht (55) waits for the signal to start the drill during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Somehow—miraculously—Bills’ EDGE defender Michael Hoecht hasn’t been limited much at all to start training camp despite being just seven months removed from suffering a torn Achilles in Week Nine of last season.

Hoecht looked like he was about to become a breakout star for Buffalo in just seven quarters of action before the injury in November 2025, so it’s been a pleasant surprise in Pittsford, New York, this summer to see the former Ivy League standout defender return to form.

Buffalo Bills outside linebackers Javon Solomon (56) and Michael Hoecht (55) lock up with one another during positional drills on Day 2 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A healthy Hoecht would be a tremendous addition to the Bills’ defense this year.

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