Tone Deaf Bills’ GM Brandon Beane Finally Acknowledges Elephant in Room

As we’ve covered here extensively so far this offseason at Bills On SI, the elephant in the room seemingly gets larger every day in Orchard Park.

Training camps for all 32 franchises in the National Football League will be in session all around the country in a matter of days, and the rat race toward Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in February 2027 will soon officially be ON.

The wait—and what some fanatics (jokingly, I hope) might even call a national nightmare—for professional football to collectively be back in all of our lives is almost finally over.

Sorry, UFL fans . . . your spring game just didn’t satiate the craving enough, at least not in my humble opinion.

Buffalo Bills fans are pictured in the stands as they intently watch the players run through their drills at the team's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New era of Bills’ football begins at St. John Fisher University

And, with that said, soon there will be no shortage of football factoids and nuggets to go around, especially in the land of Bills Mafia.

Wednesday, July 29, marks the first training camp practice for “new” head coach Joe Brady on the grounds of St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

It’s a monumental moment in this new era of Bills’ football. And, no . . . I’m not referring to a new design for a ball cap, either.

Brady, along with first-year NFL defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are supposed to right the ship, so to speak, and steer Western New York’s wagon on the right course to capturing an NFL title after seven straight seasons of falling just shy of that goal with franchise quarterback Josh Allen under former longtime head coach Sean McDermott, who was unexpectedly fired by Bills’ owner Terry Pegula in January.

The main lone survivor? Obviously, other than Brady, is general manager Brandon Beane, who also received a cushy promotion to the team’s president of football operations after McDermott was fired.

How convenient, right?

Oct. 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane (left), who is now also team president of football operations, and Bills owner Terry Pegula chat on the field | USA TODAY Sports

Pegula’s past personnel decisions make recent moves seem questionable at best

From there, it was Beane who kept Brady in his circle and brought him aboard to be the 21st head coach in the history of the notorious football franchise.

And, it’s Beane whom Pegula has entrusted to construct a Super Bowl caliber team . . . although, apparently he thinks his top front-office member has already accomplished that feat.

Remember this doozy of a quote?

“Does anyone know what the numbers 5-2-3, 2-2-2-6 represent? I’m asking a question . . . no? That’s our seeding over the last seven years in the playoffs. 5-2-3, 2-2-2-6. An organization doesn’t carry that kind of record without being a great organization, and without having great players. It’s impossible to have (those) kind of results without having a good roster.

“I hear it from my counterparts at league meetings. A lot of them talk about the Bills organization, and the success we’ve had,” Buffalo BIlls owner Terry Pegula said at his press conference following the firing of McDermott in January.

Former longtime Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott stands alongside his entire team during the national anthem before the start of the Bills' AFC divisional-round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on January 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Our roster is a direct reflection of the hard work that Brandon and our scouting staff has done through the years. One may complain over a deal, over a player, over a result, but—the bottom line is—success over a long period of time means we’re doing something right.”

Yeah . . . I knew fans wouldn’t have gone foggy on that string of wording. But, I had to just read it again for myself, I guess.

I mean, how could anyone forget about that wildly misguided quote from the billionaire?

Jan. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula speaks to the crowd at Highmark Stadium as former Bills' player Steve Tasker looks on before the game against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not hard to see: the Bills’ owner blindly trusts Beane as if the former Carolina Panthers’ communications and public relations department intern is Pegula’s puppeteer.

It’s a bit crazy, to say the least, but it’s the position that Buffalo is in. Like it or not, Bills Mafia, you’re stuck with Brady and Beane for the foreseeable future.

And, with that being the case, the team’s president of football operations was recently on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday afternoon as part of a training camp preview to try and presumably drum up some more helpful propaganda before things kick off next week.

Well, while there certainly was some run-of-the-mill football fluff being tossed around, which included topics such as the new stadium and all of its bells and whistles, there was also some pretty telling information given off by Beane.

Whether he meant to or not, Buffalo’s head man reeked of desperation in his most recent interview with McAfee despite keeping a calm demeanor on the program.

Brandon Beane, who is now the Buffalo Bills' president of football operations and general manager, and head coach Joe Brady answer questions during a press conference that introduced Brady as the 21st head coach in franchise history at the Bills' field house in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Metaphorical clock is ticking for Beane to bring Super Bowl to Buffalo

He seems to know it’s time to put up or shut up.

Numerous times he mentioned the importance of needing to be strong up front on both sides of the ball, which was never really the case under McDermott, and he even said the quiet part out loud after being teed up by McAfee . . . it’s an answer he’s never let out to the former Indianapolis Colts’ punter on the program in past interviews, at least not to my knowledge.

Normally, Beane likes to play things close to the vest. Well, not anymore.

“What’s going through your mind right now? Like, what is life for the general manager of the Buffalo Bills right now? (Is it), ‘We’ve got Josh Allen, so we’ve got to win a Super Bowl?’” McAfee said to Beane midway through the nearly 12-minute long interview.

Jan. 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of last season's AFC divisional-round playoff game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“(You’ve got) one of the toughest fanbases in all of sports with what they have to go through (every season), and what they put themselves through to be fans of your team. . . .

“But, you know, the pressure is on from everywhere. You’ve got a new head coach: gotta’ win a Super Bowl. That is literally the only thing that is expected from your team.”

Beane’s quick response?

“Yes we do,” Brandon Beane added.

“All 32 (teams) are trying to set out and do this one thing. You’re right. (But), you embrace the expectations. You want to put a good team together, and it’s a competitive league as a whole. And, obviously, the AFC has been a tough gauntlet, you know, with the premier quarterback play that’s come out of this conference. So, it’s no easy task, but we’re excited about the challenge ahead.

“As you mentioned, we’ve got a new head coach. We’re excited about Joe Brady, and the offseason—we thought—went really well. Obviously, this will be his first training camp coaching these guys through pads and knowing when to kick ‘em in the butt, and also knowing when to pull back on the reins a little bit. So, we’re excited.”

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (right) talks with Bills' coach Joe Brady during drills on Day Three of past practice at Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beane knows Buffalo must be better up front on both sides

As he continued in the interview, which was his first public appearance ahead of training camp, Beane—as I already briefly stated above—more than once referred to the big boys up front, and how important they are to the team.

It’s been the shortcoming of his rosters in the past.

And, he seems to know where the season is going to be won and lost once again: the trenches.

The Bills added players like veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, offensive guard Austin Corbett, as well as rookies T.J. Parker and Jude Bowry up front this spring, so he’s ready to see if any of those additions will help supplement where the Bills have sorely been lacking in recent seasons.

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) performs a pass-rushing drill during Buffalo's mandatory veteran minicamp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beane, as well as everyone else in the NFL world, will find out in short order.

The roster that he has constructed, which—remember—Pegula thinks is top-notch, will soon be on full display on the fields in Pittsford, New York.

“The guys got to show up Tuesday. You want everybody to show up healthy. Once in a while there’s somebody (that) shows up with a tweak or something. So, that’s probably the biggest thing (on my mind) right now, you know?

“(I) met with scouts this morning just kind of going through everything: our ‘(who’s) ready (and available)’ list and positions of concern if we do have a depth issue,” Beane said in the interview with McAfee.

“This is my 10th season, (so) even from my first year in ‘17, just the ramp-up (period) has even changed. So, that’s the first thing . . . when you start out—the first few practices—it’s almost like June. It’s almost like mandatory minicamp (again). So, I kind of still stay watching the skill (position players) at that point, but—once we get the pads on—I go to the O-line, D-line, and 9-on-7 because that’s where the game’s played.

“It’s played in the trenches, and you’ve got to be good there or you’re going to probably struggle. So, I try to really (start) evaluating those guys (at that point).”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked during last year's AFC divisional-round game against the Denver Broncos during first-half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beane, Brady, and Allen need to take hold of NFL before it’s too late

As for his former MVP quarterback Josh Allen?

Well, the team’s president of football operations/general manager isn’t too worried about how fatherhood might affect his gunslinger moving forward. In fact, he’s seen the maturity gradually increasing more and more, and he knows that Allen’s deepest desire—which is to bring a Lombardi back to Buffalo in the not-so-distant future—is still burning brighter than ever.

And, he also seems to be very aware that his status as an NFL executive will hinge on Allen reaching that aspiration: and soon.

He’s not naive.

“Yeah, I mean—listen—he’s still as competitive as ever. That’s not going to change. But, you’ve seen him mature and grow into the comfort of, not just leading the offense or just leading the skill (guys), but leading our whole team and the guys on defense. Early on—when we had Poyer, and Micah, and some of the older vets—he didn’t want to step on their toes, and he knew they had it (handled) and his job was to worry about the offense,” Beane added.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) hurdles New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first half of the Jets' home opener at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“But, I think—at this point he’s turned 30—he knows the defensive guys love him, and will listen to him. So, I think that was the next step in his maturity, and to help us get this thing (done).

“You mentioned it: we’re here to win a Super Bowl, and he’s going to do whatever it takes. . . . He’s still going to throw his body on the line when he needs to, yet hopefully (be smart).”

The vibes are high in Western New York . . . and nobody is being shy about it.

Wednesday’s opening practice of the team’s 2026 training camp can’t come soon enough.

Buffalo Bills fans yell at Billy the Buffalo to throw a shirt to them at the team's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, while it’s true that HBO’s Hard Knocks was on site last year, this summer’s camp for Buffalo could provide even better cinema this July and August.

Get your popcorn ready.

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